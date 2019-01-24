Lucky 13 for 'Elena'

The form figures preceding her name tell a story of a horse trying in vain to put her first win on the board.

It reads 4-2-4-4-4.

Sure, that's a second and four fourth-placings.

It also spells money in the bank - but for the connections of Elena Of Avalor, it means a long wait for that breakthrough victory.

Will it all change for the better in Race 4 tomorrow?

Well, trainer Michael Clements and the Joe Giovanni Racing Stable, will be hoping the stars and the planets are aligned just right when Elena Of Avalor takes on nine other "triers" in that 1,200m on the Polytrack.

While she faces the likes of Ashhab, Metagross and Mont Choisy in that sprint, she will do so with the advantage of having a good tune-up under her girth.

That, she did yesterday morning when running the 600m in 42.8sec.

It was an admirable piece of work and, jumping from that spot nearest the paint means her rider Glen Boss will have a load of options to consider when planning his race strategy.

And, from what we've seen, Elena Of Avalor is a versatile sort.

Thrice before we saw her finishing second. On time, she led from the get-go, only to be caught by Chocante.

On the other two occasions, she sat behind the pace while attempting to finish on.

In all, she has had 12 starts.

Tomorrow will see her face the starter for the 13th time. Perhaps, she'll get lucky.

So, be sure you're in her corner tomorrow.

A win will be deserving and long overdue.