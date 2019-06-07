Lucky Dancer is out to wow again

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(5) HOLY WARRIOR caught the eye on debut when staying on strongly over the shorter distance. With natural improvement, the horse should play a prominent role.

(6) HUBBLE has finished ahead of (2) BACKGAMMON and (4) GREY FERRARI and runs well over this trip, so should make his presence felt.

(7) ICLOUD could have more to offer with blinkers on.

(10) SILVER OPERATOR is one to make note of on debut.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

An open contest.

(1) LUNAR TUNES had blinkers fitted when only collared late over the course and distance last time out.

(2) MAGIC MOUNTAIN and the lightly raced (5) DAY TRIP, who wore blinkers for the first time, finished strongly and will be competitive if racing nearer the speed.

(4) SILVER DAZZLE over-raced that day but has the headgear removed here, so could be worth another chance.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(3) LUCKY DANCER bounced back to winning ways in a better race over 1,800m last time out when the blinkers were removed. Should be involved again.

(7) SNOWY MOUNTAIN was not far off and is weighted to turn the tables but lightly raced four-year-old (4) METROPOLITAN should also have the measure of that rival on these terms.

(6) ROCKIN' RINGO, (5) RETRO EFFECT, (1) PARADE MARCH and (8) TROOP THE COLOUR can also feature.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

Nice race.

Little separated (4) RUSSET AIR and (6) TRIP TO THE SKY in a stronger race over this distance in early April and there should be little between the pair again on similar terms.

(7) ZEB was game in defeat on his comeback over the course and distance last time out. He should be fitter for that outing, so could confirm superiority over (2) POWER GRID, who is 2kg better off for 1.3-length difference.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

Tricky.

(2) PHOTOCOPY runs well handy and will acquit himself competitively from an inside gate.

Distance-suited (5) NAO FAZ MAL is closely matched with that rival and could surprise.

(3) KALAHARI NINJA has found form with blinkers fitted and should make his presence felt, though the same could be said of (9) FATEFUL.

(4) DEEPSTON and (10) VENDEE GLOBE are also capable.

Respect (1) KNIGHTS TEMPLAR.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(7) MIRAGE got the better of subsequent feature-race winner (1) AMY JOHNSON on debut, so should have more to offer. The latter is 2kg worse off with both (5) DRAMA QUEEN and (9) SANSKRIFT, who should have roles to play, too.

Debut winner (4) COUSIN LIZ is open to any amount of improvement.

Maiden (2) CARIBBEAN SUNSET wears blinkers now and that can do the trick.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) ARMANDO beat (2) CAPTAIN TATTERS over this course and distance last time out to remain undefeated. He would have improved since and should confirm that form on identical terms.

(4) GROUND CONTROL was not far off either and would have come on since that comeback run, so should pose more of a threat.

(3) FEARLESS WARRIOR and (6) SNOW REPORT are most likely of the remainder to complete the minors.