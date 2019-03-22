Racing

Lucky Hada impresses

James Peters-trained 4YO wins trial easily with a good kick in the final 250m

Tan Thean Loon
Racing Editor
Mar 22, 2019 06:00 am

Last-start winner Lucky Hada has trained on further, judging by his impressive trial victory at Kranji yesterday morning.

Ridden by jockey Daniel Moor, the James Peters-trained four-year-old Australian-bred was third early but moved up second beautifully by a length behind the leader Howl, albeit a bit wide, at the 600m mark.

He closed in further going into the straight and was almost level 300m out. A few nudges by Moor saw the bay gelding cruising away in the final 250m to win by two lengths from Red Symphony.

Lucky Hada clocked 1min 00.12sec for the Polytrack 1,000m, the fastest time of the three trials staged yesterday.

It is evident that the sparingly raced horse - only six starts for two wins and a second - is peaking. Follow him.

Nova Vocal is working up a storm and is the one to beat in Race 7 tonight.
Racing

Consistent pair set to rule

Related Stories

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Mo, Yip steal The Show

Thursday's South Africa results

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING

Tan Thean Loon

Racing Editor
loon@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Tan Thean Loon