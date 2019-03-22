Lucky Hada impresses

Last-start winner Lucky Hada has trained on further, judging by his impressive trial victory at Kranji yesterday morning.

Ridden by jockey Daniel Moor, the James Peters-trained four-year-old Australian-bred was third early but moved up second beautifully by a length behind the leader Howl, albeit a bit wide, at the 600m mark.

He closed in further going into the straight and was almost level 300m out. A few nudges by Moor saw the bay gelding cruising away in the final 250m to win by two lengths from Red Symphony.

Lucky Hada clocked 1min 00.12sec for the Polytrack 1,000m, the fastest time of the three trials staged yesterday.

It is evident that the sparingly raced horse - only six starts for two wins and a second - is peaking. Follow him.