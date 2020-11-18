Lucky Missile aims at Race 4

RACE 1 (1,200M)

8 GALAXY EMPEROR has shown that he is nearing a first Hong Kong win. The blinkers should sharpen him up. From Gate 2, he should get every chance to go close to the speed.

7 MASTER GALAXY is another who is winless but was eye-catching first-up, before fading poorly last time. He is worth considering if he can turn it around.

2 FOR FUN'S SAKE gets the services of the in-form Alexis Badel,who bagged a treble at Sha Tin on Sunday.

10 ONE STEP AHEAD can finish strongly.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

2 RIGHT HONOURABLE finally draws a good gate. He is capable of settling closer to the speed which should make his task easier. He could make up for his last-start narrow defeat.

6 FAITHFUL TRINITY is shooting for his third win this campaign. The inside gate suits, as does apprentice jockey Jerry Chau's 7lb (3.18kg) claim.

9 ANONYMA ran a close second last start. He can figure with that run under his belt, especially from the good gate.

10 SWEETLY BABY steps up to Class 4. He gets a light weight, which enhances his claims to back-to-back wins.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

5 VITAL SPRING is back to his preferred course and distance. From the inside draw, he should get his chance to return to the winner's stall.

2 KA FORTUNE relished the step down to the bottom grade last start. With champion jockey Zac Purton taking over the reins, it will not surprise to see him go one better.

9 KWAI CHUNG ELITE is winless, but he is consistent. He gets his chance again.

11 FIRE AND GOLD is next best.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

6 LUCKY MISSILE has ability and is a course-and-distance winner. If he can produce his best, he can be hard to beat in this small field.

7 V CHEVALIERS has won twice from his last three runs. He was an impressive winner last start at his Class 4 debut. With a nice gate, he should get every opportunity.

4 INCANTO PREPARED has not exactly set the world alight, but he is consistent. He has drawn well in Gate 3.

1 ELIGERE has mixed his form, but apprentice Chau's claim should help.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

6 CARRY THE DIAMOND has hit form with four close efforts. If he can offset the wide gate, he is capable of having his consistency rewarded with a win.

2 WILD WEST WING won well two starts ago. He has since held his condition. Another win in this grade would not surprise.

9 ARDENODE is doing everything right except win. The booking of French ace Antoine Hamelin will help his chances.

8 BRILLIANT is lightly raced, but appears to be on an upward trajectory.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

5 HAPPILY FRIENDS turned his form around last start. He might be ready to finally go on with it. He has drawn well for Neil Callan, who should ensure he gets every chance.

2 SPRINT FORWARD is looking to snap two runner-up efforts. He is holding his condition well and it is only a matter of time before he gets his win.

6 DAILY BEAUTY has drawn well and steps out for championship-leading trainer Caspar Fownes.

3 WON BALL is on the up and the booking of Purton is a plus.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

10 KEEP YOU WARM has finished runner-up in his last two runs. He is racing well and this looks a suitable contest for him to break through.

11 EMERALD SPUR can rattle home from the rear. He slots in light and the fast pace will suit him.

9 HARDLY SWEARS is in form. He is a three-time course-and-distance winner, including once in this grade.

1 STORM WARNINGS has hit the ground running. He just needs to overcome the awkward gate.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

4 GREEN LUCK has drawn well and should be able to run another competitive race. He is a course-and-distance winner who can run a bold race.

7 BEAR AGAIN is a three-time course-and-distance winner who has proven competitive in this grade.

10 FLYING QUEST slots in light and gets a favourable draw. He can figure if he can get the right split at the right time.

8 PANFIELD is an interesting runner. He is a three-time Chilean Group 1 winner who has caught the eye in his trials.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

12 NEXTMODEL can find the front from the good gate and pinch this under Vagner Borges.

6 SCORES OF FUN is an impressive talent who struggled from the awkward gate last time. Gate 4 this time means there should be no excuses.

5 EXCEED THE STARS gets the services of Purton following two mediocre runs. He bears close watching.

9 XPONENTIAL can figure with the right split at the right time.

