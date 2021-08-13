Lucy In The Sky ready to soar

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(10) SLINGS AND ARROWS attracted money in his first run as a gelding and just needed it. The one to beat.

(1) COMING IN HOT comes off a rest after showing promise and could get into the action.

(2) SAMUEL SALT is starting to show.

Watch newcomers (11) VAL D'ORCIA, (7) JP TWO THOUSAND and (8) MASUULKA.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(2) CASTLETOWN was backed in a recent feature but got going too late. He will relish the longer trip. He finished ahead of (3) CAVALIER KING by 1¾ lengths and should confirm. However, Muzi Yeni jumps off Cavalier King, one of four horses from the same yard, and appears to have opted for stablemate (5) ZUZAN, who looks well-above average.

The filly (4) LOOK YOURSELF could get into the mix.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(5) MY MASTER, who has pole position, finished ahead of (4) FLINDERS RANGE in June. He gets the nod.

On collateral form, (3) ADMIRAL DOOLEY was on top of Flinders Range after that and pulled up blowing.

(2) QUALITY JOKER finished 1½ lengths in front of hot favourite (1) STAY THE COURSE last time but the latter was reported coughing. Quality Joker is sporting blinkers now and could improve more.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(7) NICE MOVE ran on strongly to take second behind stable companion and the well-fancied Prairie Falcon. It could be her turn this time.

(6) INDIGO WINTER found the trip too short on a decent debut and will relish the 1,600m trip.

(2) WILLOW LANE could get into the money.

(3) BURMESE FIGHTER can improve.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(3) MY KINGDOM was blowing last time when runner-up for the second straight time and could go one better.

(2) LIGHT WITHOUT got tired late over a marathon distance last time but could keep up the gallop over a preferred trip.

(5) JUMEIRAH GOLD is holding form and should not be far off again.

(6) WILLO'THEWISP has done well with blinkers and another honest brace is expected.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(1) WESTERN DANCE is holding form and could go in again over a shorter distance. But winning rider Lyle Hewitson jumps aboard (3) SENESCENCE through stable commitments. It could get interesting.

(2) MARIPOSA did well in her post-maiden start and will not go down without a fight.

(7) TINDER DRY and (9) GO DREAM MACHINE come off maiden wins and must be respected again.

RACE 7 (1,100M)

(2) LUCY IN THE SKY is as honest as they come. She should be hard to peg back.

(1) DOUBLE 'O' EIGHT has a chance with the 4kg claim.

(5) FEATHER IN THE NEST, (7) HEAR THE TRUMPET, (6) LADY NICA and (3) PERSICA have claims, too.