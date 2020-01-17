Luna Wish stands out on formlines

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) LE WARRIOR was a good second in his penultimate start but flopped after a slow start last time out. He just needs a bit of luck.

(3) THOMAS TUCKER has been holding form on turf and ran well on Poly earlier. He should have a say.

(2) ANDREA must have claims as well.

Watch out for (7) SURFIN' AFRICA (West Cape form) and (8) ALEGRA (good betting support on debut). Both have scope to run a top race.

RACE 2 (1,300M)

(1) KEEPER OF THE KEYS has been beaten as favourite in half of her starts. She looks well placed.

(9) WINTER IN MOROCCO and (4) KINDRED COUNTESS bring West Cape form into the race and need to be taken seriously.

(2) GOOD TIMES ROLL did well last start.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

Big field of mainly three-year-old fillies with the year older girls sure to make them work hard.

(5) ASCENDING HEIGHTS was much more convincing with blinkers fitted last start. She can go one better if staying the trip.

(1) COIN MISTRESS was close-up over this track and trip and has shown stamina previously as well.

(11) RUMOUR HAS IT could be anything this trip.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(2) KENTUCKY BLUE was stubborn and coughed but still looked dangerous in her second start on Poly. She would be deserving, especially as she ran well when not well in at the weights in that stronger race last time.

(1) SPIRIT OF SONG also ran in a better race last time out but has drawn better today. Can make a race of it.

(9) SKYDANCER and (5) MASTER NEWTON should be there.

RACE 5 (1,300M)

(1) BOLD COAST put in a cracking good sprint behind Sir Frenchie, who was not disgraced recently. He is a high-class campaigner on his day . From draw one, he could have his way again.

(2) LETS PLAY BALL is a Poly specialist who has been racing in features but needs to overcome a wide draw.

(5) COYOTE CREEK is proving hard to beat these days. Must go in.

RACE 6 (1,300M)

Good field for the feature. Top-class (1) LUNA WISH could be hard to beat as she has some powerful formlines.

But, on a line through Dancing In Seattle, (5) GLORY DAYS could have the edge at the weights.

(6) MISS JACKSONVILLE, (4) MENDOCINO, (2) BRANDINA and (7) MARGOT'S MAGIC are quite useful and rate fair chances as well.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(2) BIG BAY has been an amazing horse to follow. He beat much stronger opposition after a rest last start and can now make it four in a row against this field.

(5) AMBRA wasn't disgraced in good races recently and will make it tough.

(3) SIR CALEB has a 2.5kg claim to assist his chances.

(4) DI MI is not one to take lightly.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(5) DUKE OF CARDS didn't show at all last time out but it was not the race for him. He can show big improvement back on the Polytrack.

(3) TEOFILIA's last run is also best ignored. He can show up well on the Poly again.

(7) ROCK THE COT hasn't drawn well but must be respected.

(9) DUET improved last start. He can go on with it.

(10) SAUVAGE could also threaten.