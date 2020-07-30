Maceo should make amends

If you were of the opinion that Maceo would win on debut, join the club.

Yes, he certainly looked like a surefire winner when sent over the 1,100m on July 11. He was backed down to short odds and, watching the proceedings on the television screens, we felt he would justify that confidence.

Well, for a long while in that short sprint, Maceo did just that. He dictated things in a tight field. But, once he found his rhythm in the final stretch, he opened up.

He went two lengths clear at the 200m mark and we rose from our seats to cheer him on.

But The Brotherhood powered home like he had an F1 motor in him and, in that last stride, he got the verdict by a nostril.

Well, that's racing.

So, here's the thing. Maceo is down to contest Sunday's Race 4 and it could pay to stick with him. For one thing, we know that he's in good form.

That race, some three weeks ago, would have taught him a thing or two. And that gallop which trainer Shane Baertschiger ordered for him yesterday morning would have topped him up.

Yes, Maceo is fighting fit. Taken out for a spot of work by Matthew Kellady, he stopped the clock at 37.5sec. He was paced by I'm Incredible, who is down to contest the Class 1 showcase event over the 1,400m.

But back to Maceo. The son of Showcasing looks to be a champion in the making.

For a young horse, he has certainly shown promise. He won a trial on July 2 by a massive seven lengths and he carried it into that first race nine days later.

If anything, it was a true hard-luck story.

But stick with him. He looks the standout in Sunday's race . From then on, the sky's the limit.

One who knows about winning is his stablemate and yesterday's galloping partner, I'm Incredible. Six times already, he has posed for the photographers and there's still a load of racing left in him.

Last time out, on July 11, he plodded home 12th of 12 runners in that race won by Countofmontecristo. He had come into that race on the back of three trials and, on that big day of racing, many felt his class would have seen him to - at least - a placing.

It didn't happen and Baertschiger acknowledged that he felt I'm Incredible was not suited to the Polytrack.

Three days from now, the six-time winner will get to race on grass. That's his caper. While he has to contend with some really flashy types, he will run a bold race.

Another who impressed on the training track was Minister. Taken out by A'isisuhairi Kasim, he ran the 600m in 37.9sec.

Owned by the King Power Stable, Minister was a winner on March 27. That day, he led from pillar to post to beat his Class 3 rivals by 11/2 lengths. It was just his second Kranji start.

An expensive import who has won three times in the United Kingdom, Minister is capable of taking off from where he left off.