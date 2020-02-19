Made In Hollywood has star quality

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(7) JAMES PETER was eye-catching after a rest and the winner of his last race. He looks promising.

(5) RETAIL THERAPY made a form return in her last race on the Highveld and is rated to go close even if up against males.

(11) PREDATOR is a well-bred gelding and he can improve on an otherwise relaxed barrier trial.

(4) FIREONTHETRACK and (12) INGAKARA also trialled well.

(3) MACALLAN has shown form and can surprise.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(8) MADE IN HOLLYWOOD is ready to score. She was a good second with excuses the last time she raced on the Polytrack and her last two against males were decent. She can whip this field.

(1) SPAM ALERT could enjoy the shorter trip and has the best of the draw.

(5) LA BELLA ran a smashing race behind a track specialist on the turf last start and demands respect.

(3) MUMTAZ and (6) ACCIDENTAL TOURIST must be kept in your calculations.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(3) FADE TO BLACK should be cherry-ripe after running very well in both local starts. The Polytrack may be where he is most effective.

(10) BHAKKA looks a lively threat. His best run looks to have been on the Poly but, last time out, he nevertheless ran well on turf and over further distance.

(9) LET'S BLAZE is closely matched.

(7) WYLIE'S CHOICE should be right there at the finish.

(8) SAIPAN is holding form and can surprise.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(5) DUTCH ALLEY can follow up on his last win on the Poly as his hike in ratings looks fair.

(12) PERFECTLY PUTT showed his best form back on Poly last start and should build on that, but has drawn widest.

(2) DOUBLE ESPRESSO is another youngster who could be dangerous. He has a plum draw.

(9) GALWAY, (1) SOVEREIGN SOLDIER, (4) MUTAWAARY, (7) KNIGHT WARRIOR and more in it.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(10) SILVA MAGIC and (5) ARRABIATA are useful types and both look certain to be in the fight. The former is probably the stable-elect on riding arrangements.

(8) SILVER PRANCER has found winning ways and could follow up even if switching to Poly.

(7) PREFERENTIAL impressed last start and can make a successful handicap debut.

(11) SWEET EMPRESS can't be far off on form.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(2) ANGEL BOUQUET has a plum draw back on the Poly. With her light weight, she should run well. But fellow three-year-old (5) WHIZZ OF ODDS will be hard to catch if allowed to get away. Jockey Warren Kennedy is doing great things in the saddle.

(1) COYOTE GIRL has the best of the draw and should race fresh after rest. Respect.

(7) QUEEN OF ALAMO has a say.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) DIFFERENT LIGHT has matured and doing well. She has experience on the Poly and, from a top draw, could show how good she is in this company.

(5) SEA VENTURE brings good higher division form into the race. She is racing after rest but merits the utmost respect.

(3) PURPLE NKANYEZI has been brought along steadily and could show more today.

(12) SOMEONE EXCITING has a good finish.