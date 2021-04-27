Magic Choice hard to beat

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) MAGIC CHOICE, who has been knocking on the door, should be hard to oppose.

(3) NIGHT KING is improving with racing and could challenge.

(4) THEYDON'TKNOWME could find his new surroundings to his liking.

(10) PICK A LILY is getting closer. A definite money chance.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(4) STORMY WEATHERS and (1) QUICK RUN have the best form, but respect money for (9) IT'S RAINING MEN, who showed blistering speed on debut and dropped out of it.

(3) SMELTING needs to find 23/4 lengths on Quick Run but has place claims.

RACE 3 (2,600M)

(9) MASAAKEN, who will be sporting blinkers, has the form but (10) MUNABADHA should not be far off her on their recent meeting on this track.

(4) UNDERSTATED and (8) VICEROY have disappointed but they could find true potential.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(5) SUPER DUPER has another chance. She finished third in her last two starts, the latest on March 30.

(1) RIZZOLI, who finished half a length behind her at this track last time, and (2) ARIZONA LADY, who has been threatening, will go close.

(10) WISHONAIRE and (4) WAY TO DREAM could get into the action.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) FASINADA will enjoy the extra distance and could get off the mark.

(2) LOVE POSY disappointed last time and needs to go on with it.

(3) JUST MAGIC is doing better and is not without a winning chance.

(4) AMBER LIGHT and (5) ZULU WAR CRY are not going to Hollywood but they could earn a minor cheque.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(7) POMELO is having only his third start but should make a bold showing.

(8) NITRO GIRL, the only filly in the race, is receiving a 3kg gender allowance and should be there with a serious chance.

(2) RAINY SEASON is improving all the time and could win it on the fourth time of asking.

(1) CURFEW, (3) STAR EFFECT, (4) BRAVE JACKSON and (5) MISTER BLUE SKY are looking for a minor stake.

RACE 7 (1,450M)

Trainer Paul Matchett dominates with three entries. They are (1) FORT SNOW ( backed last time after a rest but just needed the outing), (3) SHELTERING SKY (has been threatening for a while) and (9) STUNNING KITTEN (who attracted money on debut but was hampered and never went on).

Capable of upsetting the trio are (2) ROSE WILLOW, (4) SPACE ODDITY, (5) COSMIC RAY and (6) APPLE DROP.