Magic Legend has the class edge

RACE 1 (1,000M)

5 HONG KONG WIN turned his form around to finish second last start, following a less than impressive debut performance. Open to improvement, he's capable of breaking through.

6 EVERBRAVE was slow out last start but, once he found a spot on the speed, he managed to stick on gamely for fourth. He's winless from 19 outings but he's nearing a win.

4 HAINAN STAR was trapped wide last start from gate 11, but was placed in three from three before that. If he recaptures that form, he's in with a chance.

2 SUPER LUCKY is not without claims.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

6 THIS IS CLASS scored an excellent win two starts back, before finishing runner-up. From draw 5, should get every chance to score.

2 ORIENTAL ELITE struggled at the rear last start. However, he was an excellent winner before to that and, although he has drawn wide, he should push forward to give himself every opportunity.

1 HERO TIME has improved returning to Class 4 racing. Strong push with Zac Purton booked to ride. If he can shoulder 133lb (60.45kg), he'll be thereabouts.

8 MISCHIEVOUS SUNDAE turned his form around last start. He's capable of finishing in the placings.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

9 GOD OF DRAGON was close to breaking through two starts back at Sha Tin, before finishing fifth in his latest at Happy Valley. He still has plenty of upside.

1 FEARLESS FIRE has been consistent without winning. He's ready for the step-up to 1,650m.

2 LET'S TAKE IT EASY is a three-time course-and-distance winner. He's drawn awkwardly (12) but, against this field, he has claims.

11 LADY FIRST should find himself in the right spot.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

10 ENJOY LIFE doesn't win out of turn but he raced on the speed last start when he finished under a length off the winner. He's drawn to capitalise again and it won't take much for him to win again.

2 HAPPY ROCKY is chasing his third consecutive win. He was a last-start Conghua winner over 2,200m and, although he returns to 1,650m at the Valley, he's capable of making it count.

6 SHAMPORT has been nothing short of a disappointment since arriving in Hong Kong from Australia. However, he isn't without hope with the rails draw.

8 SHINING ON was trapped far too back last start. He can't be discounted stepping up to 1,650m.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

4 MAGIC LEGEND has the class edge on this field and his last-start second indicated a sharp return to form. Purton takes the reins which is a solid push. From the draw, he should get all the favours throughout.

11 LOOK ERAS comes into this, having placed in his last four races, all over this course and distance except one. He'll make his own luck in the lead.

7 FRUSTRATED is a two-time winner from five starts, all over 1,000m at Happy Valley. He raced wide last start in his Class 3 debut. He's drawn favourably this time and is capable of getting a soft run in transit.

12 NOBLE DELIGHT gets in with just 114lb on his back. He hasn't won since the tail-end of last season but he rarely produces a poor effort.

8 HEALTHY LUCK has placed in his last two starts. He'll be thereabouts with the right run.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

4 TRUE GRIT knuckled down nicely to win, following a six-month hiatus at Conghua. With improvement from the first-up run, he's capable of winning his way into Class 3.

6 MR DARTHVEGAR was narrowly beaten last start by The Full Bloom, who paid 166-1. If he finds his best, he can't be dismissed with Purton aboard.

12 THE JOY OF GIVING has been in career-best form this season (11: 2-5-2). He gets in light with just 114lb on his back.

5 MY FAMILY got off the mark at his most recent run. This is a much tougher assignment but another win wouldn't surprise.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

1 RACING FIGHTER got off the mark five starts ago and since then has placed in all four runs. He doesn't meet an overly strong Class 3 field.

12 SPLIT OF A SECOND is a two-time winner already this season. He's been consistent since stepping up to Class 3 and deserves another win this term.

6 E MASTER settled too far back last start and left himself with far too much work to do. He'll be in the finish if he can settle in a forward position.

4 HARRIER JET is racing well and shouldn't be discounted.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

9 RULETHEROOST steps up to Class 3 for the first time, following two wins in Class 4. From the inside draw (1), he's more than capable of notching up another win.

2 BRAVE LEGEND was an impressive winner recently before being withdrawn from his latest due to lameness. He's since trialled fairly and, if he returns to his best, he's in with a chance.

10 CINQUANTE CINQ finished a narrow second to Rickfield last start at his Class 3 debut. He has plenty of upside.

8 VIGOR FAME is winless in Hong Kong. He produced an improved effort to finish second last start and, off that, he's a place chance.