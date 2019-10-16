'Magic Man' to steer home King's Man

RACE 1 (1,800M)

8 MONEY MARSHAL went close last start over 1,800m at Sha Tin. Although he's winless, he's had two runs this campaign which hold him in good stead for this.

4 MEGATRON is the likely leader of the race. He led and won well last start and he's not without a chance of repeating that effort.

2 SKY GEM is down to a competitive mark. He's shown his last two starts that it's only a matter of time before he breaks through.

3 GOLDEN KID made ground from the tail of the field last start. He'll get his chance stepping up in distance.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

6 WINNING WAYS hasn't exactly lived up to his namesake. However, his last-start effort over this C & D was full of merit. He can finally piece it all together.

1 BEST SMILE has finished runner-up in both starts. He should be able to find the front under Zac Purton.

10 DEMONS ROCK has largely struggled across his career, although he does hold one runner-up effort over this C & D.

12 PRAWN YEAH YEAH makes the class rise. He can run well again.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

4 FAITHFUL TRINITY can deliver Neil Callan a much-deserved first win this season. The pair combined last term over this C & D and another win wouldn't surprise.

10 CURLING LUXURY was tough when he made all last start, scoring at Sha Tin under Dylan Mo. He'll find the front from the inside draw and prove tough to reel in.

9 DIAMOND LEGEND has the awkward gate to overcome but, if he can, he's racing well enough to find himself in the finish.

6 ROYAL RACER was too far back with too much work to do last start at Sha Tin. He can figure with a forward ride.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

5 KING'S MAN did well to grab third last start after settling back in the field. He gets the services of Joao Moreira this time and is the one to beat.

2 DREAM WARRIORS got the job done nicely last start. He'll get a nice run just in behind the speed and he might be ready to continue his climb up the ratings ladder.

3 FAMILY LEADER is consistent. He's drawn a touch awkward but he should still roll forward, nevertheless and take running down.

8 BULLISH GLORY is next best.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

2 TASHIDELEK put a couple of nice runs together at the end of last season. He returned first-up over an unsuitable distance this season, managing to rattle home and finish just four lengths off the winner.

11 HEAVENLY THOUGHT turned his form around last start. He comes into this third-up with two fitness boosting runs, and now stepping up further in distance should see him in the finish.

4 XIANG BAI QI, has drawn blank across his 18-start career. His latest form has been encouraging.

3 HUANGSHAN has shown steady improvement, enough to suggest he has more to come.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

10 LIGHTNING STEED did well first-up, closing for fifth over this course and distance. He's racing well and, from the inside draw, he should be afforded every opportunity.

4 GENEROUS HEART turned a corner last start, finishing fast to grab fourth. He hasn't won in over a year which is a concern, but his recent form suggests he will be in the mix.

1 LADY FIRST resumed impressively last start. Zac Purton sticks aboard which is a good push and, against this field, he's capable of getting the job done.

2 CONFUCIUS DAY is in career-best form. It's only a matter of time before he breaks through.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

2 MY ALLY went close at his first attempt this season for trainer John Moore. The strong booking of Zac Purton signals intent.

9 MOMENTUM GALAXY has shown steady improvement. He's not without claims.

8 BOUYANT BOY is next best.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

8 ALL YOU KNOW performed admirably first-up and, with that performance under his belt, he's the one to beat. He's a two-time C & D winner who looks likely to add to that tally.

9 UNIVERSAL GO GO is looking to end a run of two seconds. He trialled quietly in preparation for this.

7 HIGH REV scored at his final run of last season. Strong booking of Zac Purton signals intent and he can't be overlooked.

2 WIN WIN mixes his form but he's capable of a strong finish.

