Magic Wand breaks spell

Magic Wand, with apprentice jockey Krisna Thangamani up, bouncing back from a two-year barren spell on Saturday.

The connections of Titanium Racing Stable and trainer Tan Kah Soon probably did cartwheels after $111 outsider Magic Wand won on Saturday.

After all, their horse had broken an almost two-years spell - just two days short, to be exact.

The six-year-old's Australian-bred's last victory was on Nov 9, 2018. Then, he was prepared by Lee Freedman.

Saturday's victory was the first under Tan and the chestnut gelding's fifth from 22 starts.

His other successes were under Ricardo Le Grange (two) and the retired Bruce Marsh (one).

Ridden by 2kg-claiming apprentice jockey Krisna Thangamani, Magic Wand rolled forward to hunt pacemaker Magnifique and pounced in the straight when the leader hoisted the white flag. A couple of challengers charged up late but the bird had flown.

Magic Wand beat Nationality by a head, with a neck to Siam Warrior, in the $70,000 Class 3 Div 1 race over the Polytrack 1,200m.

"You could tell he was so good in himself today, just from the way he was behind the barriers as well," said Tan. "He's really come on from his last run. You can't do too much with him between runs.

"He's such a brave horse. Ricardo told me he comes from a very good family related to a good horse he had, Bale Star.

"He's got so much guts even though he was running on empty in the end."

Magic Wand has now amassed about $260,000 for Titanium Racing Stable.