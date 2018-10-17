Maia back for QE II Cup

The Singapore Turf Club has granted Brazilian jockey Ruan Maia a visiting jockey's licence to ride at the Queen Elizabeth II Cup meeting on Sunday and also at the Dester Singapore Gold Cup meeting on Nov 11.

Currently licensed by the Macau Jockey Club, the 30-year-old jockey is booked to ride Circuit Land for Lee Freedman in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup over 1,800m.

He will partner the same horse in the Dester Singapore Gold Cup, which is a race run over the 2,000m.

Maia visited Kranji for a similar big-race assignment in April. That time, he captured the Group 2 Chairman's Trophy over 1,600m with the same horse.

A jockey since 2006, Maia has racked up more than 500 winners. About a fifth of those have come in Macau where he relocated from his Sao Paulo base in September 2016.

Once there, Maia made an immediate impact on the Taipa racing scene, booting home 31 winners to finish fourth on the ladder at his first season.

He was all-conquering after that, running away with the title in the 2017-2018 season on 60 winners.

Besides the Chairman's Trophy, Maia has, among his Group and Listed wins mostly notched in Brazil, landed the 2016 Group 1 J Adhemar de Almeida Prado aboard Maraton in Sao Paulo.

He also bagged the Group 1 Macau Gold Cup with River Control in August and the Group 3 GEG Sand Specialist Stakes aboard Best Of Luck in March. Both those races were in Macau.

Maia goes to scale at 53kg.