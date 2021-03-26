Maia finally gets his first Hong Kong win
After eight meetings and 43 rides for seven thirds into his Hong Kong stint, jockey Ruan Maia logged his first win at Happy Valley on Wednesday night, driving the Ricky Yiu-trained Bulletproof through narrow gaps in the straight to clinch the first section of the Class 4 Lok Fu Handicap over 1,650m.
For the 32-year-old, competing in Hong Kong is daunting with constant reminders of fellow Brazilian's Joao Moreira's astonishing consistency.
Transferred from Singapore, where he was leading this year and finished second to Vlad Duric last year, Maia has steadfastly maintained faith in his ability despite meagre opportunities.
"After three or four meetings, I felt better, more confident because everything is new for me," he said. "After that, I got more confidence and I believe I have been riding well. I just needed one horse to give me a winner and, tonight, I got my first winner. I'm very happy."
The two-time Macau champion conceded he occasionally struggled with motivation because of the lack of opportunities. "I'm grateful for that win. I'll continue to work hard and hopefully I'll get more support," he said.
"I knew the horse had a good chance - not 100 per cent - but I had a bit of luck until the last 300m, when both horses (inside and outside) moved out and the room closed. I waited a little bit and then my horse went and I got the win. I didn't think I got the winner, I thought I might have finished second, but Karis Teetan said 'Well done, brother, winner'." - HKJC
