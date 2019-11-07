Maia to ride Circuit Mission in EW Barker Trophy

Jockey Ruan Maia will be riding at tomorrow's EW Barker Trophy meeting, after securing a one-day licence from the Singapore Turf Club.

The 31-year-old Brazilian has been booked by trainer Cliff Brown to ride Circuit Mission in the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy over 1,400m.

A two-time Macau champion jockey, Maia has ridden at three separate one-day stints at Kranji.

At his first visit in April last year, he landed the Group 2 Chairman's Trophy on Circuit Land for trainer Lee Freedman.

He returned for another two big-race assignments on the same horse later in the year, finishing third in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup and second in the Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup.

With 13 years of riding experience, Maia has racked up more than 550 winners. About a third of that came in Macau, where he relocated from his Sao Paulo base in September 2016.

He took the Taipa racing scene by storm right from the start, booting home 31 winners to finish fourth on the ladder at his first season. He was then crowned champion with 60 winners in the 2017-2018 season.

He landed 71 winners in the 2018-2019 season.