Maia a threat to Duric in jockeys’ race

Jockey Ruan Maia masterfully guiding iTiger Force (No. 9) from last to first at Kranji on Friday night.

Australian jockey Vlad Duric's bid for a fourth consecutive championship at Kranji has been issued a big threat in the form of Ruan Maia.

Despite losing four meetings at the start of the year waiting for his work pass, the high-riding Brazilian jockey has climbed up the premiership ladder quickly in his full-season Singapore stint.

With last Friday night's victory on Tiger Force, Maia has taken his tally to 10 winners to be third in the Singapore premiership table, behind Duric (18 winners) and reigning champion apprentice Simon Kok (14).

More owners and trainers are noticing Maia's ability. The 32-year-old is now in great demand and New Zealand trainer Donna Logan, for one, is using Maia more recently.

It was Logan who provided Maia with his first ride-first winner at Kranji this year with Ironside on Jan 17. The combination succeeded again with Champagne Charlie on Feb 7.

Logan was impressed with Maia's handling of Tiger Force. He dropped back last, started working his way up from the halfway stage and then flew home to take the $50,000 Class 4 race over the Polytrack 1,600m. It was her charge's fourth win - all on the Poly - in 23 starts.

"Ruan is doing a very good job for us and it's great he rode another winner for us," said Logan.

"You know, I thought Ruan might have been pushing the button a little bit early but he didn't. He sat and he was patient and, yeah, got the job done."

Asked if it would now be harder to secure the services of the two-time Macau champion with his rising popularity, Logan said: "Well, we'll try the best we can. I mean, once they get into favours, it's very hard to get them. He does ride well and he's doing a good job."

Maia, who has amassed about 550 career winners, said it was nice to get good support from Logan.

"Nice, you know. Good job in the stable and any support, I'm very happy," he said.