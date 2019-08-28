Maidens Prayer can make amends

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(13) KINGRAM was a fluent-striding winner of his barrier trial and he races for a stable in good form. But there are plenty of improvers in this and the betting needs to be closely followed.

(14) MONARCHY is by Dynasty and ran a forward race in his trial but may just need further. But still, he cannot be ruled out altogether.

Similarly, (7) BACKPACKER showed potential even though bred for ground and must be respected.

Many can improve.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(16) WINTER CHILL and (6) JUSTAGUYTHING have the form needed to beat mostly inexperienced rivals and should fight it out.

The latter is coming in with Poly form and racing after a rest. Perhaps Winter Chill is the one to be with, on his recent performances.

(11) QUERARI'S COWBOY has a speedy pedigree and looks better than his debut on the Poly. He should have improved and can try to lead all the way.

(5) CHEROKEE CHIEF is a well-bred sort.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(13) MAIDENS PRAYER was costly to follow after attracting all the betting support on a big day at Greyville. She is better than that and can make amends.

(10) GALWAY GIRL made progress in her debut and must improve enough to feature. Her trial was decent.

(4) PAPER BALLERINA was in contention and got hampered badly. Hopefully, her draw is fair. Many with potential in this.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(8) CABO DA CRUZ gets tested as he meets a strong field of speedsters and was given a hike in ratings for his last win. But he may just do enough again.

(1) FILIPPO carries top weight but has earned some prize money, having run some classy races. Should be right there.

(5) ISHNANA is very dangerous on his day. He loves this track.

(2) HARD TO PLAY was in top form before rest. More can threaten.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

Nothing really stands out in this field and it may pay to go wide in the exotic bets.

(7) JONATHAN showed good speed last time out and could have reached the level needed for him to capitalise.

(3) PANZA popped up last time out and it was good to see him back in form. Loves this track.

(1) WAR TRUMPET races after quite a break but has a 4kg claim and blinkers. Top rating.

(6) GREAT DICTATOR must have say.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

Another competitive event.

(1) TWICE AS SMART has been running with the best of the best and could show the strength of those form lines. Her last win came at this venue.

(6) STELVIO is in good nick and can make amends for her followers this time.

(10) HIGH ALTAR is holding form but drops in trip again. Still, she loves the track. Respect.

(5) MOON IN JUNE and (11) VERITAS are capable.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

(3) PAYBACKTHEMONEY showed he loved this track and trip last start. With improvement, he can follow up meeting similar opposition.

(5) DEPOSITION won well on local debut and may be one to follow, even if racing at Scottsville for the first time.

(1) IMPACT ZONE would be deserving. He has been running crackers and is running over his best track and trip.

(2) BEFORE NOON could relish the trip and get involved.