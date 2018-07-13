Make a Brave Move in Race 11

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(8) OPERETTA made big improvement in her second start and should be in the shake-up.

(9) SOUL OF WIT ran on strongly when not fancied on debut to take second and will come on with the experience.

(6) SUN UP found support on debut-respect.

(1) DUNAS DOURADAS is better than her last run.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(2) ARCTICA is having his peak run and, if ridden with restraint, could see out the 2,000m trip.

(5) TOP SHOT is holding form and must be considered with a handy weight.

(4) PAGODA is in the right race and could flash home.

(3) BANKABLE TEDDY and (1) HEAVENLY BLUE (claims 4kg) could have a say.

RACE 3 (1000M)

8 WINTER FIVE

6 MUMTAZ

4 CELESTIAL STORM

3 BLINK

(Kenilworth preview not available)

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) LIBERADO has been threatening and could get his reward.

(10) ALYAASAAT wasn't disgraced to finish close behind on debut. He will come on.

(2) MOGOK'S TIME finds problems but cannot be ignored for money.

(3) SHARP GITANO has matured now and could take home a cheque.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

3 A NEW DAWN

8 FRIENDLY TIBBS

2 MAC DE LAGO

4 WAITING FOR RAIN

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(1) SMART DEAL came off a rest last start and was narrowly beaten. He should take a power of beating.

(2) MANTRACKER made huge improvement sporting blinkers last time out and should enjoy the extra trip.

(3) IMOTO appears held on his last two runs but could take home a cheque.

(5) VILLAGE DEEP is doing better now and could take home money.

(4) FESTIVE LINNGARI is better than his last run.

RACE 7 (1,500M)

(5) SANTA CLARA got going late when chasing home (1) CORAL BAY in a feature over 1,200m last start. Both are bred to enjoy the extra distance.

(4) NOUS VOILA will also have more to offer this trip.

(3) HELEN'S IDEAL, a highly rated debut winner, is open to any amount of improvement.

RACE 8 (2,850M)

(1) ARTE beat (3) DALLEY, (4) SEEKING GOLD and (2) SUBTLE FORCE last start and, on paper, should have their measure again.

(5) PIN UP FOLD won his maiden last start but stays well and could get into the quartet.

RACE 9 ( 1,500M)

(1) ONE WORLD, who is unbeaten, represents the jockey-trainer combination that won this in 2017 (with subsequent Guineas winner Tap O' Noth). He concedes weight to all but could be up to the task.

(13) FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT has become costly to follow and appears held by (5) MR CRUMFORD, although both should enjoy the extra trip.

(2) CHARLES, a debut winner, could be anything.

RACE 10 (1,160M)

(2) MOSS GAS showed that she was back to best with a good effort last start. She claims 4kg and could resume winning ways.

(6) LUNAR DANCER is running close-up and a second victory is on the cards.

(3) PAREE comes off a rest and, with a 4kg claim, could get into the reckoning.

(1) NO MORE WORDS could win a race of this nature.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

(3) BRAVE MOVE is above average, progressive and probably better than rated, so rates the one to beat.

(9) CAPE CHARLOTTE and (4) PLATINUM CLASS ran well in a similar contest last time out and should be competitive again.

(1) LADY OFTHE HOUSE and (2) CALL TO ACCOUNT are weighted to run well.

RACE 12 (1,000M)

(3) BRIGTNUMBERTEN finished ahead of (4) AFRICAN RULER recently but the latter bounced back to best subsequently with a fluent victory. They should contest the finish.

(5) ISPHAN has been around but can never be ignored over the minimum trip.

(6) SPORTING MONARCH has been costly to follow but could pop up any day soon.

RACE 13 (2,200M)

(1) FRESNAYE returned to winning ways when getting the better of her own sex over 1,600m last start. She is probably better over this trip.

(2) INTOTHELIMELIGHT is also distance-suited, so should pose the biggest threat.

(3) DYNASTY'S BLOSSOM, a progressive type, is held by that rival but could get a look in with further improvement.

RACE 14 (1,000M)

(1) TRIPOD is speedy and won his only try this course and trip.

(7) REBEL RENEGADE could chalk up his fifth victory.

(2) HE'S GREAT races in his new surroundings and could feature.

(3) TOUR OF DUTY (lame last time) could finish off well if covered early.

RACE 15 (2,400M)

(1) DOUBLEMINT and (2) ANCESTRY are well weighted and should be competitive if effective over this trip.

(3) ROCK MY SOUL has no stamina issues and pose a threat.

(4) SPRING MAN and (5) LOVE HAPPENS have the form to make their presence felt.

(8) BALLAD OF THE SEA is a progressive stayer with claims.

RACE 16 (2,000M)

4 CAVALLERIA

10 SHANGRI LA

9 CHESTNUT'S CHARM

1 SISTER SOOZIE

RACE 17 (1,400M)

(7) SOVEREIGN REIGN should be ideally suited to this course and distance.

(9) FRONT RANK is running well and should be thereabouts again.

(1) BLAZING WINTER should be competitive with a 4kg claim.

(2) CHAPEL JIVE is in form and could go in again.