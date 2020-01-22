Make a date with Gina's Girl in Race 1

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(5) GINA'S GIRL makes most appeal on exposed form and will be hard to beat.

(7) ROYAL SPLURGE has recently relocated to these parts from KZN and could improve to feature.

(9) ALEGRA was fancied on debut and must also be respected.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(4) RUSALKA and (5) SCOLDING have run their best races over this trip and, on that evidence, must be respected.

(6) POLLYMAINA produced her best effort over track and trip, so is another to consider.

(2) TIME FOR LAUNCH showed pace last time and could get away.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) MARK THE DOORMAN has been threatening to leave the maiden ranks and needs only to overcome his wide draw to shed his maiden tag.

(5) WHAT A PRINCE also has a wide starting berth to negotiate and is closely matched with that rival, so could have a say in the outcome.

(4) FORBIDDEN AFFAIR is drawn in pole and will be competitive reverting to this surface.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(2) FIERY FORT has come well in these parts since moving from Cape Town. He has a big say in this.

(4) KING CAPONE has franked that form by winning since.

(3) GIACOMO could improve trying this trip, so must be included in those novelty bets.

(6) NINJINSKY'S SON has gone close in his last two starts and is another to consider.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(2) WYLIE'S FLAME is unbeaten over the track and trip. She is one kilogram worse off with course-and-distance specialist (1) CLOSE TO MY HEART for 1.25 lengths but is progressive and should confirm if making further improvement.

The latter beat (5) ROCK STARDOM, (7) ELUSIVE FOUNTAIN, (10) HOPEFUL and (8) NEVERTHELESS last time out and can confirm, despite the weight turnaround with those rivals.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(2) SEATTLE MERMAID is a course-and-distance specialist and has won her last two starts, both over this track and trip, including a similar contest in her most recent outing. She can win this.

(11) FURLA chased her home on that occasion and is likely to pose a threat again.

(5) YODALICIOUS has also been beaten by Seattle Mermaid recently but is weighted to turn the tables.

RACE 7 (1,300M)

(2) BELIEVETHISBEAUTY bit off more than she could chew in a stronger race last time, but deserved a shot at that level given her prior form. She's prolific over this track and trip, proven in this grade and drawn well in gate No 3, so there's a lot to like about her chances.

(3) SAIL SMARTLY won well on local debut and, with improvement, should pose a threat.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) CALANDRA took time to win her maiden but is maturing and is likely to be competitive on handicap debut.

(9) LADYSMITH is closely matched with (12) NEVERLETUGO, both are capable but have wide draws to negotiate.

(8) MICROBE bounced back to form last time and could feature if confirming.