Make a date with Sarah

RACE 1 (1,000M)

It could be close between (1) ARCTIC SKYLINE and (2) BELLA CHICA on form. Bella Chica's stablemate (5) ON CUE could also have a say with a 4kg-claiming apprentice aboard.

(3) COMING IN HOT should improve heaps on his debut.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(1) TREE TUMBO beat (6) BALLET SHOES by three lengths and they meet on the same terms. But Ballet Shoes needed that run and won subsequently.

(4) NARTJIE looks to have improved vastly.

Stablemate (2) DUKE OF SPIN ran quite well in his first run.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) ARYAAM finished close-up in all three starts. If problem free, she should make it.

(3) MAUBY is still showing inexperience but is improving. The blinkers will help.

(2) ELECTRIC BOOTS finished just behind Aryaam before but appears moody.

(4) GYPSY MAGIC showed improvement with blinkers.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(7) BELLE OF BELIZE finished close-up in both starts. She should make a bold bid.

(1) ROSAPRIMA has not been far back in all three starts and should be thereabouts again.

(2) LYRICAL DANCE and (8) INTERCITY could get into the mix.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(9) SOPHIA'S FIRST is crying out for this longer distance and should make her presence felt.

(1) ATTENTIVE has a chance if he replicates his last effort.

(2) BALL ROLLING ran below form last time but should do better.

(8) MASAAKEN is trying the marathon trip which may suit.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) RIO'S WINTER is the one to beat but her five rivals have claims if she fluffs her lines.

(6) INVISIBLE and (3) QUERARI FERRARI are having their peak runs.

(4) LAETITIA'S ANGEL has not been far behind recently.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(3) MILL QUEEN is weighted to win. She won both starts over this distance.

(2) VARS VICKY is fighting fit.

(1) FIRE AND ICE comes off two feature races and could get into the picture.

(4) BOLD JAZZ could place.

RACE 8 (1,100M)

(2) SARAH needed her last run when narrowly beaten by stable companion Bold Ransom and would have come on. She rates as the one to beat.

(1) GOLDEN BELLE may probably need the run after a rest but she has ability.

(6) RISK TAKER won fresh last time and will be running on late.

(3) POOL PARTY could get into the money.