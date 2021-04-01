Make Magic Choice your best bet

Lyle Hewitson, the rider of Magic Choice in Race 3. PHOTO: STC

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(1) NUSSPLY has been knocking. He could have his consistency rewarded.

(9) GOLD STORM and (10) ONLY HIM eased in the betting on their debuts but were not disgraced. Look for improved efforts.

(13) JUST JUDY disappointed last time but could make amends.

(2) STAR EFFECT could get into the mix. (3) SITTING BULL, (14) ROYAL WEDDING and (8) GLOBAL PLAYER are looking for the minor money.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) GILBOA was gelded and given a long break. He races fresh. He should open winning accounts if anywhere near his best.

(2) FORT COMMANDER bled last time. He was rested and gelded. Respect any support.

(7) GLOBAL VISION was all at sea on debut. He will know more about it.

(3) WATCH YOUR MOUTH and (6) SILLY FELLA could make the quartet.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) MAGIC CHOICE has improved with blinkers. She should make a bold bid with top jockey Lyle Hewitson astride.

(2) MEET THE CAPTAIN has her problems but has a definite chance.

(12) QUEST FROM AFAR is making her debut. Watch for the betting.

(5) APPLE DROP, (6) ROSE WILLOW and (7) ZULU WAR CRY are looking for the minor money.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(1) DR DOOLITTLE is wellabove average. He found support in the Classic last time. On strict form, he has to fight it out with (2) CORNISH POMODORO, who is 6kg better off under the conditions. It could make the difference.

(3) FRED is out at the weights and is the only other runner that could give them a scare.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(4) WHIPPING BOY is having his peak run. He could resume winning ways.

(1) STORMY WINTER is problematic. But, with a 4kg claim, he could get into the picture.

(2) STARFLASH, (3) RIVER JORDAN, (6) IMPERIAL DUKE, (7) COUNTFONIC LEGACY and (10) ATOMIC BLONDE make up the short list.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(2) DUE DILIGENCE is back on home ground after a stint in Cape Town. She could return with a bang.

(3) ROUGE ALLURE is best over this course and distance.

(1) MILL QUEEN is capable but has a hefty 63.5kg to shoulder.

(7) LAETITIA’S ANGEL could use the weight difference to her advantage.

(6) CASTLE DURROW and (5) VIRGINIA could place.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(7) FLORENTINE needed her last run. She should have come on heaps.

(4) ROCK YOU is honest. She should be involved in the result again.

(8) ME TIME is holding form and could feature.

(10) SNOW SYMPHONY beat nothing of note on debut but could improve over the extra distance.

(5) LITTLE RAIN, (6) BEBOP and (7) PATON’S TEARS are looking for some money.