Make Sure Will Do your Easter gift

It is a beautiful sight, but the mist and the glare of the rising sun make it tough for trackwatchers at Kranji racecourse yesterday morning.

If you are planning a punt on Sure Will Do, get in line and join the club. You are not alone.

Come Sunday, Sure Will Do will be hotter than all the hot crossed buns being served up with that Easter tea. And he should easily justify that confidence.

On a misty morning, which clouded the racetrack in an eerie glow, making it a huge challenge for trackwatchers trying to put the clock on the horses, Sure Will Do was in his element.

With Vlad Duric astride, the bay gelding cut a ghostly figure in that early morning hue, clocking 39.5sec for his 600m gallop.

Duric, who was not the man legged up on the four-year-old in all of his three wins, would have known - when he dismounted - that he had been on a fine specimen of a thoroughbred.

Though still racing in Class 4 company, Sure Will Do is destined for stardom. His three victories have all been top-drawer stuff - and, you could say, he's hardly even started.

From trainer Stephen Gray's camp, Sure Will Do won his last start by almost a length. It was a fighting performance and the winning margin hardly suggested the ease of the assignment.

Ridden by top apprentice jockey Simon Kok, who partnered him in his two previous victories, Sure Will Do ran a different sort of race.

For one thing, he did not just jump and run. He stayed fourth behind the early pacesetters, Latent Power and California.

Into the home stretch and with the finish of that 1,000m scurry looming into sight, Sure Will Do opened up. He proved too good, beating Bright Almighty like a hot knife through butter.

The son of Per Incanto takes on a beatable sort of field in Sunday's Poly 1,100m event. On the surface of things, it looks like a race he cannot lose.

Skywalk and Cavalla Court were the other top workers.

Skywalk clocked a swift 37.5sec for 600m, while Cavalla Court had Duric on board when running the distance in 40.5sec.

Skywalk will be one of the fancied runners in the day's top sprint - the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A contest over 1,200m on grass - and he really needs little introduction.

A nine-time winner with over $700,000 in the bank, his last win was in April last year. That was the final day of racing before Singapore went into lockdown.

Since July, when racing resumed, he has had five starts - but never figured. But he has been running into a vein of form, winning his trial last week with Duric on board. On his day, he is more than capable and his trainer, James Peters, will be quietly confident.

As for Cavalla Court, he richly deserves a break. He was second in his last two runs. It is a winnable race that Gray has picked for him on Sunday.