Malinda looks hard to beat despite the wide draw

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) LARRY JACK makes his local debut and his trainer, Tara Laing, has her horses in good form.

(2) PEKING TYCOON was an unlucky loser of his last start and is clearly suited to this course and distance. He could make amends.

(3) EXALTATION disappointed last time out but is capable of doing better returning from a break.

(8) CHAPEL CLEEVE ran a much-improved race last time out.

RACE 2 (1,300M)

(1) MALINDA is in good form and her winning turn does not look far away. This course and distance suits and she will be hard to beat. She will need to overcome a poor draw though.

(2) AIKARA has improved with blinkers and does look the only real threat to the selection.

(4) PRINCESS ELSA and (6) ANGKOR are improving and could finish in the money again.

(10) GINGER ROCK makes her debut.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) ROYAL KISS is holding form well and it is Western Cape form, so she she should fight out the finish of this race.

(2) ABBELEIGH was touched off last time out and could finish in the money.

(3) NESSA THE DRAGON probably needed her local debut and could make vast improvement.

(4) STORYFIELDS is unlikely to win but might place.

(6) JALEIKA has tended to lack a finish but could improve this time.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) HUMBLE ADDICT is holding his form and could contest the finish again.

(2) BELONJE has been struggling recently and did run poorly when trying blinkers but still has to be given respect over a course and distance that suits him.

(4) CAPE LEOPARD likes this surface and could contest the finish.

(5) WILDCAT did better last time out and has a place chance.

(6) LLOYD GEORGE looks a promising sort.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) THREE TIMES A LADY and (2) NIFTY FIFTY are capable of winning a race like this and deserve the utmost respect.

(3) BRING ME MORE has been a bit unreliable but is not out of it and could finish in the money.

(4) BEAUTIFUL BEAT is back on the Polytrack and could be the surprise package.

(7) VIVA LE BLEU ran well last time out and can go close.

RACE 6 (1,300M)

(1) KLEVER KATHY has been in very good form and should fight out the finish again.

(2) MADAME SPEAKER may have found one too good for her last time out but could regain her winning ways in this race.

(3) ELLE EST NOIRE tired late last time out and is clearly talented and has a place chance.

(7) FLAME OF FIRE ran on well last time out but this is a stronger race. Place chance.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) KIFTSGATE returns from a short break and is not out of it.

(2) PACIFIC SPIRIT won well last time out and must be respected returning from a break.

(3) PEPPER OAK is probably at her very best over 1,000m.

(5) ALDO is a talented sprinter. He is in very good form and should make a bold bid.

(6) AMAZON KING is consistent and has won over this course and distance.

(7) LORD WINDERMERE also must be considered.