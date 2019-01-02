Malinda for maiden win

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(8) WILD MOVE found betting support on debut on Oct 24 and wasn't disgraced when finishing second. Now that he knows more about racing, he could repay his loyal supporters.

(2) ANDREA and (4) LINDEN ROCK were beaten by similar margins on debut and could contest the finish. Both are fit.

Keep an eye on the betting for newcomer (6) SNOROK.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(10) MALINDA is a model of consistency, having run out of the money only once in seven appearances. She is deserving of a maiden victory.

(11) AFRICAN JAVA shouldn't be too far off. A quinella with Malinda could be the way to go.

(4) LETS BE FRANK made an impression when third in his debut. If he can improve on that, he will trouble Malinda.

Others worth including in the exotic bets are (5) BOLD CALL, (6) LITTLE DRUMMER BOY and (1) CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(5) BEAUTIFUL BEAT held on gamely for the victory in latest run. The manner in which she finished suggests she will relish the drop back in trip. She is also well drawn.

(6) KEEP THE FAITH is consistent and switches to the turf surface. A definite chance.

(1) DON'T STOP DANCING has the ability and ran a commendable third on this surface three runs back. Respect.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) DANCING SALLY, on her recent victory, could be very hard to peg back despite a wide draw. She will, however, have to get the better of (2) LANDELA, who has won three in a row on the Polytrack. Her luck could continue on the turf.

(4) BRING ME MORE and (8) GREEN SEA could fill the minor placings.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) CAPTAIN MAROONED is top weighted but lacks nothing in the skills department and performs well on this surface. Should be in the mix-up right from the get-go.

(2) VOICES OF LIGHT ran ahead of (12) PERFECT PEACE in their latest encounter and should confirm superiority.

(4) KINGSTON WARREN shouldn't be too far back on recent form. He gets the services of champion jockey Lyle Hewitson.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(6) GREEN LANTERN is in sparkling form right, having won two of last three starts. He will benefit from the No. 2 draw and 2.5kg less than main danger (1) SILVER BLADE.

(7) WISH TO LAND was an extremely unlucky loser last time out. Don't be surprised if he steals a win in this open contest.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1)PLATINUM CLASS has run against quality fillies, including a good third behind Snowdance last start, and she is weighted to win this.

(10) MADAME SPEAKER has won five of 10 performances. Expect another bold bid.

(4) SAO PAULO beat (8) SEA BEAN last time out. The pair could fill the minor placings.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(2) IN A PERFECT WORLD is clearly far better than that last outing when ninth. He was a beaten favourite. Expect good improvement.

(4) HUMBLE ADDICT has been knocking over last two starts and should get a lot closer than fourth.

(9) WEMIBONO was victorious over this course and distance in his penultimate start. He looms as a big chance.

(7) THE GOON SHOW's last win was at this track. Respect.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

Fourie could close proceedings aboard (4) ELUSIVE FORTUNE's latest triumph over 1,600m strongly suggests she will relish the extra 200m.

(5) THREE TIMES A LADY was an extremely unlucky loser in her latest defeat and, the drop in trip, could bounce her back to her best.

(13) KAZURI, (11) STREET GAZE, (1) JUNGLE FAIRY and (12) PIN UP FOLD all have claims, too.