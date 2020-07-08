Marcus can fly with Burning Wings

RACE 1 (1,200M)

Nice race as a few will be worth following, with well-bred newcomers in the hunt. Watch the betting moves closely.

Two raced runners from the Cape, (11) GOLLY MISS MOLLY and (10) EYE CATCHING, may hold the aces. Golly Miss didn't show much on debut, but the run is best forgiven. The well-bred sort would have improved a lot from that.

(8) CELTIC VISION is another with a fair bloodline and she has shown some potential.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) BURNING WINGS turned in an impressive debut, running second behind a heavily backed and promising individual. He should be hard to beat from draw one, but watch out for the first-timers.

(5) LEGITIMATE, beautifully bred son of Dynasty, is from a family of Grade 1 winners and not one to be taken lightly.

(3) CELESTIAL LOVE was second to a forward one on debut in the Highveld. Must respect.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

As with the previous race, there are plenty of newcomers and the betting will be a good pointer to their ability.

(5) MASANGO MACHINE had a fair experience on debut and is set to improve. With the experience, he should take full advantage.

(11) VALENCIA won his trial and needs to be considered, even if racing from a wide draw.

(4) SUPER AGRA and (1) BERNIE'S DREAM could be the debutants to watch.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(3) HAREBELLE looks very well-placed. She showed potential in her trial but proved in need of her debut at Scottsville. She would have made improvement in the last six months and has secured a decent draw. Follow the betting action.

(10) CANTATA CHOIR could take full advantage if Harebelle and the newcomers aren't ready. She should have won by now.

(7) HUPERNIKAO, (6) CHANEL ALLURE, (11) WILD WING and (4) TO DO RON RON must be respected.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(9) SHE'S A CRUSADE looks the form choice and has the speed to overcome her gate and make them chase hard to the wire in this fillies and mares handicap.

(1) BLACK FERRARI is the dark horse. She is a youngster that had shown potential. Best of the draw on Polytrack debut.

(10) GINGER BISCUIT is rounding into the form needed to win but, along with (12) VALERIANA, has not secured a plum draw.

Most with claims have drawn wide.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(8) CAPTAIN ELLIODOR is highly regarded. He could be ready to pick up from where he left off. He did confirm the promise he showed in the West Cape.

(5) HEY BOY and (11) MOJITO MAGIC were eye-catching in their Polytrack runs after the break.

(1) MASTER TOBE and (3) KINGSTON ROCK showed good pace and must be considered.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(4) CATCHAFALLINGSTAR ran a fair race on local debut and is expected to improve.

(5) IRISH WONDER GIRL finished just ahead of her in that feature race and is not one to take lightly. She has experience on the Poly.

(9) RAILTRIP last won on the Poly and has the class to bag this.

(1) CONNECT ME and (12) DIAMONDSANDPEARLS are hardy front-runners that could keep finding in this tough race.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(3) TOMMY GRAND was beaten by a neck after the enforced break. He will be fitter and has a similarly positive draw, so could go on to score.

(1) GREEK SWORD is a lot better than his recent form. He has the best draw and could make it count.

(10) BRASS BELL has been brought along steadily and could be strong enough to make a bold bid. Watch for betting support.

(12) PLYMOUTH ROCK has a powerful finish He could be ready after a rest and dangerous even if having drawn the widest. More are in it.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(7) SAPPHIRE ROCK is back in KZN. She should have won by now. She should have matured and the Poly surface could be her calling.

(8) WICHITA obviously improved back home. She went close last start and could do so again. She will surely improve on her previous Poly runs.

(2) BLUE WINTER may take full advantage from a handy barrier.

(1) EXCESSIVE GRACE is race fit and has the best draw.

(9) JOYFUL WINTER and (10) PALMHEART must have claims.

More can improve to stake their claims.