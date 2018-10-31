Marcus can steer home speedy Ultra Magnus

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) LUCARA has been getting closer recently, and has a shout in this line-up.

(5) MYSTERIOUS OMEN was outclassed in feature last time, but rates one to beat if taking to Poly.

(10) TIAGO REAL has some scope.

(6) ROMANESCA and (7) BELL'S APOSTLE have done enough to be involved.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(4) ULTRA MAGNUS showed plenty of pace here on debut, and Marcus stays aboard. Can win this.

(3) JJ'S CAPTAIN has been gelded since an easy maiden win, while (5) ROCKCLIFFE'S best two runs have been on the Poly.

(6) TICKET HOLDER and (1) CAPTAIN VON TRAPP are others worth respecting.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) CROWN CHARKA may well do better back sprinting from the inside draw.

(5) FUYU has decent Gauteng form, and will go close if taking to poly.

(3) EETEE, (4) MISTY HEATH, and (7) WATCHMEGO look the pick of the rest of a moderate bunch.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) SIGISMUND has always had a bit of a reputation, but has proven expensive to follow. Should be involved in this line-up though.

(8) CRUZ GIOVANNI, who will now be ridden by Marcus, made eye-catching progress on debut, and indeed switches mounts with Craig Zackey.

(2) STONE TIGER and (3) PADDINGTONS LUCK have both done enough to be considered.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(5) KAHULA is a bit of a Poly specialist, and is well weighted due to her sex allowance.

(3) SIR BERNADINI is rested, but seldom runs poorly, and must be included.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(3) SILVER RAISIN is consistent, has a good draw and Khan up so should go close.

(4) KARATAGE similarly also has to be included.

(8) PINA COLADA has won two of her last three, and acts on poly.

(1) LAAT LAMMETJIE and (2) DARK CHOCOLATE can't be discounted. Both can be considered for those novelty bets.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(3) BURNBURRY is always a threat at this level, and has a good draw.

(4) MYTHICAL MAGIC looks to be coming to hand, and Marcus rides.

(5) PEGGY'S DREAM is also usually thereabouts.

(8) RED HERRING was a surprise maiden winner, but could pop up again at long odds.

(10) VALLANAUT could well follow up her latest win, though, with apprentice Ferraris back aboard.