Mare with a Vision To Kill

RACE 1 (1200M)

(6) AL JAZEERA looks to be bumping the right kind of field and can open his account.

(7) BLOW ME DOWN has shown pace in the Highveld and could much improve on the Poly. He has a decent draw.

(1) THE SANDS could take full advantage in this from a plum draw. He could relish the surface. More can improve.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) VELVET DAWN finished behind (3) IT IS WHAT IT IS in a similar contest over this trip last start. The latter has subsequently finished behind the inconsistent but capable (4) ALSFLAMINGBEAUTY.

(2) HERO'S DAUGHTER won at the second attempt after a promising debut. She could be anything after a long layoff, so must be kept onside.

(9) REBELS SPIRIT and juvenile (8) HIDDEN STRINGS can feature, too.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) VISION TO KILL was a Grade 1 third-placegetter in one of the hottest races for her sex. She has a good record on the Poly and, as she is best weighted, should have a big say.

(4) CHAMPENOIS finished ahead of her in a previous race but has the worse draw this time.

Consider (3) KATEECADOR, (2) ISINGAMOYA and (6) NIKIYA.

RACE 4 (1,500M)

(2) DRIVING MISS DAISY finished ahead of stable companions (1) DRAMA QUEEN and (4) SANSKRIFT in a 1,200m feature last start and, while that pair should have more to offer over this distance, should confirm on identical terms.

(5) THIRD RUNWAY and (6) HOWL can improve feature.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

This is the ideal race for (1) HARD TO PLAY. He is best weighted and has a good record here. A negative is a wide draw.

(6) UNCLE CHARLIE has drawn better and looks to be improving, so could be a danger even if not well in at the weights.

(2) CUMULUS looks to have plenty in his favour and is in good form.He could get away.

(5) CONSTANTINE is very capable on his day.

RACE 6 (1,500M)

After a promising comeback run, it could be worth siding with (2) DOUBLE ALLIANCE, who is bred to improve over this trip.

Trainer Vaughan Marshall relies on debut winner (6) SILVER OPERATOR which is a telling sign.

(3) FINDING CAMELOT and (4) KING OF GEMS ran well in handicaps and should be competitive.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) WAITING FOR CHANGE has won the two of her last three starts on the Poly and has much in her favour again.

But (3) CLASSIC GUARD and (1) SWEET MARY LOU are better off at the weights on official merit ratings and either could show the form needed to win. The latter needs to show consistency.

(4) ABELIE is holding form and that Highveld form must be respected.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) DYNAMIC DIANA has had an ideal prep, is distance-suited and is the best-weighted runner on ratings. She has lots in her favour and does appear the stable elect on riding arrangements.

(2) PLATINUM CLASS and (6) LIBRA have been in good form, so could pose a threat.

(8) SHAMROCK WIND will also have a role to play.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(3) MATADOR MAN has a great record over this track and trip and his amazing finish could bag him another Million Mile. He won in 2017.

(5) UNAGI ran a cracker in the Horse Chestnut behind Soqrat and Cirillo and Anton Marcus gets the ride. He can better his 2018 third-place finish.

(1) AFRICA RISING, (4) CAMPHORATUS and (13) SILENT CRUSADE are some of the many classy sorts in the race.

RACE 10 (2,200M)

(1) HELEN'S IDEAL has been beaten once in five starts with blinkers on. That was in the Grade 1 Cape Derby against male rivals. She was a creditable fifth that day which proves that she does maintain her ability over this trip. She made all the running to win the first two legs of this series and could repeat that feat to claim the bonus.

(2) STAR FIGHTER and (4) DUCHESS OF BOURBON are likely dangers.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

(5) VINSON has done little wrong and can complete a hat-trick of wins. He has won on turf and Poly and, more importantly, seems to love the mile trip.

(2) CALIENTE also won his last try over this track and trip and impressed before proving less effective on turf last time out. Has the best of the draw.

(3) FINAL ATTEMPT is overdue and could beat them from a good draw.

(1) SEA URCHIN has a say.

RACE 12 (2,400M)

(1) MAJESTIC MOZART would be a force to be reckoned with were he not plagued by breathing issues.

He has finished ahead of (2) HERODOTUS in two legs of this series and there's little reason to suggest that the latter could turn the tables stepping up to this trip with blinkers on.

(3) ST VLADIMIR and the unexposed (4) NEXUS could make their presence felt.

Include (10) RETRO EFFECT in Quartet bets.

RACE 13 (1,900M)

(1) MASTER MAGIC brings strong Highveld form into the race. If he takes to the Poly, he will be a tough contender at these weights.

(3) POLLARD was a good second in a race that was run in record-breaking time. Could show the strength of that form if staying the longer trip.

(5) BEFORE NOON was flying in his last start. Another serious runner who can improve back on the Poly.

RACE 14 (1,400M)

Front-runner (1) FATEFUL has hit the woodwork in three post-maiden starts and looks most likely of these to score, with his rider claiming a handy 1.5kg.

(2) ROCKIN' RINGO won a stronger race over the course and distance recently and, in similar form, will pose a threat, despite a resultant penalty.