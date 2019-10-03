Marmalade Cat can outsprint them in Race 2

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) AL BORAK comes off a rest after being gelded and any improvement should see him open his account.

(8) LEPRECHAUN wasn't disgraced in both starts.

(12) TREND MASTER needed his last run and should contest the finish.

Watch newcomers especially (9) NAMAQUALAND.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(8) MARMALADE CAT needed her last outing and should be right there.

(1) SINGLE RED ROSE has been close up in all three starts and shouldn't be far off.

(2) SET AND MATCH hasn't been far back to date and has a definite money chance.

(9) THE LADY IS MINE found support on debut but ran downfield - respect.

Watch newcomer (7) LAND OF RUBIES.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(6) KEEP SMILING could prove best of Sean Tarry's three runners. She is the youngest in the field and has most scope for improvement.

(2) ROCKIN RUSSIAN is honest and will stay the extra.

(3) CAPTAIN'S REWARD looks suited to the longer trip and will be there.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(10) AALSMEER did better in her second start and will relish the mile trip.

(11) LADY OF ARVENI showed pace on debut and is bred for this and further. However, she has a bad draw.

(13) SEVEN SEAS found problems in here last run. Expect a good performance.

(1) MISS PATRIOT is at a peak and can show up.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(2) RITCHI rates the best of Gary Alexander's four runners. She stayed well over this course and distance last time and had (3) LACONIA 3.75 lengths behind her.

(1) TUSCAN LIGHT was never travelling last time and tries this distance for the first time.

(4) THE JOCELYN TREE has a definite to get into the placings.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(2) INSIGNIS comes off a rest. She is classy and even though not fully wound up could go in.

(3) AMERICAN INDIAN will prefer a fast early pace, (6) LORD SILVERIO will enjoy the extra and with (7) DIAMOND DANCER are all not out of it.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

(5) PERFECT LIGHT should have enough experience now and could resume winning ways.

(3) IL MONDO could hold (2) CRANBERRY CRUSH on their most recent meeting.

(1) ALWAYS RED could enjoy the extra and must be considered.