Marmara Sea in line for a hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) SALUTE DE WINTER showed some promise on local debut. The mare could show further improvement.

(3) EAST COAST STAR has been a disappointment but is always capable of earning some minor money.

(7) CURLY TOP has also been a disappointment in that she has yet to get out of the maiden ranks. But she cannot be dismissed and deserves some respect.

(14) CASTELLO CAMPANULA ran well on debut and can go one better this time.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) MAGIC BLAZE showed good pace on the Polytrack last time and was caught very late. He has won on the turf and has a winning chance.

(2) PARIS OPERA is battling to win another race, but is very consistent. Must be considered.

(3) RAZOR RED has been pulled out twice of intended comeback runs, so his fitness will need to be taken on trust. But he did show promise when quickening nicely to win on debut.

(4) SILENT OBSERVER is fit and in good form. The filly should also be right there at the finish.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) LORD MARMITE did well on his local debut and is threatening to win a race. He did not repeat that level on the Polytrack last time.

(3) STAR EFFECT is a long-time battling maiden but could be winning soon.

(7) STAR RIDER showed improvement last time. He could improve further.

(9) WIND SOCK is consistent but has a wide draw. Still, he must be considered.

(10) CRYSTAL CITY was a bit disappointing last time but should do a lot better from pole position.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) REGAL GRADUATION has been struggling all year. Her rating keeps dropping and she could surprise one of these days.

(2) TALLAHASSEE was a bit disappointing last time, but could do better back on the turf.

(4) GIMME GIMME GIMME was only fourth last time, but that was a better race than this. She should go close to winning.

(6) HERRIN probably needed her two comeback runs. She could upset.

(8) SOLLER stormed home a wide-margin winner last start. She has picked up a hefty penalty which could anchor her.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) RUN FLORIST RUN has only one win from 15 starts. But she is threatening to win another race. She has done fairly well over this course and distance.

(3) CANA has some fair form and seems to be improving. Must be considered.

Stable companions (4) SERIOUS FUN and (5) SACRED IBIS should be at home over this track and distance. Both have winning chances.

(6) RESPECTABLE MISS is consistent but may be better over a shorter trip .

(8) LEGEND HAS IT is another with a serious shot at winning this race.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(1) INNERSPACE is clearly capable of a lot better than his last run. He could bounce back and earn some money.

(2) MAGNUM FIRE lacked the finish last time, but is good enough to earn some money if showing his best side.

(3) DIRTY MARTINI has only been modest on the Polytrack. He should prefer being back on the turf.

(4) LADY DEFIANCE was caught late last time. Her form before that was good and she could like this longer distance.

(5) ROYAL SHINDIG, (6) ELLIS ISLAND and (9) CHARLIE MCCREEVY are capable of improvement.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(1) MARMARA SEA reminded us that some Polytrack specialists can also win on the turf with a first triumph after numerous losses on that surface. A hat-trick is in store.

(3) JAEGER MOON disappointed when taken to Kenilworth, but is a strong front runner who is suited to this course and distance.

(2) BLACKBALL is making his local debut and is certainly good enough to make his presence felt if in the mood.

(4) EARTH HOUR and (5) LOVE HAPPENS are good and reliable. They are capable of winning again.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) THE HIGHWAY MAN is clearly better than his last run would suggest. He has always run his best races when allowed to dictate matters.

(2) KIMBERLEY STAR has not won for some time, but usually runs well over this track and trip. Must be considered.

Stable companion (3) OSCAR WILDE has been in good form and has a winning chance.

(4) AQUA DELTA, (6) ENCRYPTION, (7) VALETORIO and (5) NORFOLK PINE are all in good heart. They are not out of it.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(1) GOLD ROCK is in good form and has a winning chance.

Stable companion (3) TEOFILIA won well last time nd could follow up despite a penalty.

Stable companions from the Gavin Smith yard, (4) DOPPO ORO and (10) AGRADEMARMALADE, are coming off below-par performances but are capable of winning in this division.

(5) ALL THE SEVENS has a wide draw but is a hard horse to pass when in full stride.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(1) PALACE QUEEN is coming off a good win in a better field than this in her penultimate start. She ran well last time. It would not surprise were she to go one better.

(4) LA DUCHESSE won nicely on the Polytrack last time and is clearly in good heart.

(5) LEMON PEPPER is coming off a fair maiden win and deserves respect

(7) PRINCESS ZENA has been in very good form.