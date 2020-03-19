Marshall can bounce back with handy weight

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(9) TAKAGARI got lost on debut but finished like a train to get close to (10) THE CONTRACTOR with (11) THE EIGHTH LORD just behind. He should now know more about it and should contest the finish.

(6) PFORZHEIM is improving and sports blinkers now. Respect.

(1) CHAMPINGATTHEBIT shouldn't be far off.

Watch newcomers (3) EXPRESSION SESSION and (5) HAVE A GO JO.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(8) MYNAGE (widely drawn) finished a head in front of (14) WITH OUR BLESSING on debut andstable companions (9) POWDER PUFF (not striding out) and (4) JAVA HOUSE (slow away).

(11) SWISS BANK wasn't disgraced on debut and will come on.

Watch first-timers (1) ANYTHING GOES and (5) KOKESHI.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(1) HOT GOSSIP pulled up distressed with blinkers. If relaxed early, he will run on nicely.

(2) STUNNING needed her last run and the blinkers are added again.

With a 4kg apprentice claim, (8) STORMY WEATHERS comes into the reckoning.

(3) DICE THE BULLET hasn't been far back in all three starts and should be thereabouts.

(4) RIQAABY,(5) COTOPAXI and (7) SOME ADVENTURE could get into the mix.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(2) CRANK IT UP has been knocking on the door and did well in his first run as a gelding.

He has to beat (1) PSYCHO KING, who has improved since sporting blinkers.

The other serious runner is (3) WALTZING AL, who needed his last run and should get into the trifecta.

Look for improvement from (8) FAIRY GODMOTHER and (9) SAMARA.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(7) MARSHALL has a handy weight and could resume winning ways.

(8) INDY GO is no slouch but needs to make up a length or so on the Mike De Kock runner.

(1) STORM DESTINY should win this if he finds true form.

(6) GREEK FIRE and (4) FULL MAST have definite money claims.

(5) DAN THE LAD needs to keep on over the last bit.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(6) MARSHALL FOCH is a strong front-runner and should have no problem with the extra trip.

(4) GLIDER PILOT had his prep interrupted last start and could grab him late.

(2) DUKE OF SPIN could prefer this slightly shorter trip and on 1.5kg difference.

(3) SHENANIGANS could get close.

(1) AMERICAN INDIAN runs well here.

(7) FACT, (8) ODD ROB and (5) FINCHATTON could feature.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(7) TYRUS EXPRESS comes off a maiden win. He has matured now and will relish the extra distance.

(6) GENTLEMAN'S WAGER has honest form but races on the poly before this - watch the form line.

(2) MAJOR RETURN, (4) ZEAL AND ZEST, (5) WORDYNESS and (9) POPPYCOCK are looking for some pay cheques.

(3) SKIMINAC needs to find true form but is not out of it.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(2) GREEN GUNSTON should come on from his last run and could have more to offer.

(9) ALEX THE GREAT has the form needed to put in good bid. Should be right there.

(7) HEAR THE TRUMPET has been doing good things this season and must have a say again.

(3) PEARL OF SIBERIA is never one to take lightly.