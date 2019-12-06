Martha should outstay rivals

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT and (2) DUKE OF YORK stand out on current form and should fight it out.

Watch the newcomers, especially (13) OFF THE CUFF and (14) SOUL CONNECTION.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(7) NAMAQUALAND found support on debut but showed inexperience. He will know more about it now.

(1) BLUE SPARK should be cherry-ripe now and could make amends.

(13) LATEST CRAZE has improved with blinkers.

(2) EPPAGILIA is not out of it.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(3) TREND MASTER has been knocking. He could get it right in this.

(11) DUAL AT DAWN was friendless in the market on debut but fared well in second.

(12) FRIENDS FOREVER showed marked improvement in his second start.

(14) WILLO'THEWISP is improving fast and could get into the action.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(3) MARTHA needed her last outing and has been given ample time for this marathon trip. The one to beat.

(4) IRISH DAME needs to make up over five lengths but could get a lot closer with 5kg off her back.

(5) CARRIE ME CARRIE and (1) THE JOCELYN TREE are looking to get into the money.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(8) EVENING BELLE is back over what looks her best distance. She should go close for a stable in form.

(4) JACKO BOY has been exciting her connections as she matures. She rates a big chance again.

(5) EMILY HOBHOUSE can improve in this race. She is capable and not one to take lightly.

(1) JET START and (3) JAMRA must go in on dangerous latest form.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) BASADI FAITH lost her unbeaten record after a bleeding attack. She comes off a long break and, if trouble-free, could resume winning ways.

(11) SPRING BREAK will be doing the catching and could grab them late.

(2) BIG BAY completed a hat-trick after a rest and is looking for four straight.

(3) DONDERWEER and (12) RIO'S WINTER could make the quartet.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

Expensive (6) TRACK ATTACK has become costly to follow but is worth another chance on this track with its longer straight.

(4) THE SECOND WAVE is closely matched with that rival and also has the form to win.

(3) IT'S COMPLEX and (5) CONGO COMPAQ have the ability to make their presence felt, too.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(4) ONLY ONE LIKE YOU and (6) TILLIEANGUS showed good improvement to win after a gelding operation. Both are likely to make further progress.

The latter's stablemate (10) SILVER HOST ran well behind a smart sort last start and should be competitive again if staying the trip.

Consistent (5) SIX DEGREES, (7) BLACK BELT and (8) BROTHER LOUIS could get involved.

RACE 9 (1,475M)

(2) PUTONTHEREDLIGHT was never travelling last start and the run is best be ignored. He won his only try this track.

Stablemate (8) LAST OF THE LEGEND needed his first run as a gelding.

(7) ODEN won well on his debut. If he sees out the extra trip, he could make it five on the trot.

(4) MR GREENLIGHT showed a form return and could go on.

RACE 10 (1,800M)

(1) RILLE ran on from a long way back in a similar contest over this trip last start and finished less than a length adrift of (3) FYNBOS, who also stayed on well in that race. The pair are closely matched on these revised terms. Both are expected to feature prominently again.

Maiden winner (4) MAYFERN could have more to offer over the extra trip.