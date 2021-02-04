Marygold goes for fourth win

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) IMITATION GAME was not himself last time but before that, was just ahead of (3) SONNY QUINN who is battling to crack a win.

(2) JUST AS RICH was not far behind them.

(4) ROCK THE KAZVAR needed his first run as a gelding and should do a lot better.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) JAM FANCY was run out of it late in her last two runs and could keep going in this line-up.

(10) MAGIC CHOICE showed inexperience on debut. She races before this but has a chance if she takes her place.

(12) SALUTE DE WINTER found some support on debut but was found to be not striding out. Respect.

(3) SKY KINGDOM showed marked improvement last time and shouldn't be far off them.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(1) BATTLE FORCE, (8) DOUBLE MARTINI and (12) IRISH WILLOW have the form to be competitive.

(2) BLUE SPARK could go into the mix and the four of them could fight it out.

(10) SUITED CONNECTOR should improve after stumbling at the start on debut.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(3) WOLFFS WORLD has been runner-up in his last two and the form has worked out. He should make a bold bid.

(4) AUGUST RAIN will be having his peak run and could turn it around with (2) MOHICAN who cannot be discarded.

(1) ICE LORD is holding form and should give an honest run.

(8) GRAZINGINTHEGRASS could make the frame.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(6) KINGS CUP won well after a rest and beat (4) BOLD RESOLVE by 1.5 lengths. He is also 1kg better off so, on paper, he should confirm.

(5) DON'T LOOK BACK won on debut in his new surroundings and could go in again.

(11) THE BRASS WAY stays the distance.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(8) GODSWOOD has come on well and is improving all the while. He takes on stronger now and could complete a hat-trick.

(3)VALYRIAN KING is fast and could prove too speedy.

(7) SPANISH BOY will enjoy a fast pace up front and will be finishing strongly.

(4) ISPHAN, (1) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT and (6) BIG BLUE MARBLE are all capable.

RACE 7 (1,500M)

(2) MARYGOLD has reeled off three wins in succession and is on track for a fourth. But she is meeting a stronger field now.

(5) WISTERIA WALK showed true ability after a rest and could get that winning break.

(1) GALLIC PRINCESS might prefer a touch shorter but could get into the action.

(3) SARAGON could just need the run.