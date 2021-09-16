Master Archie set for hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,800M)

(3) MONSOON KENNY tried this distance at this track last time and showed marked improvement. He could beat a field of this calibre.

(5) RUN FOR THE SUN can improve, but do not hold your breath.

(1) JACKSON'S DUEL disappointed over a marathon distance. Back over a preferred trip, he could feature.

(2) PASSING SHOT is better than his last run and could get into the tierce.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(5) ONTHEVERGE was run out of it last time but could get away with an extra 300m.

(1) SHIKURU finished less than a length in front of (2) STUNNING KITTEN last time. It could get close between them again.

(6) SAFFRON RAIN could get into the quartet.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(1) GILDA GRAY is not headed for stardom. However, she meets a moderate lot and should get off the mark.

(4) LILLY LANGTRY, (7) MISS OTIS and (9) KAZANJIAN were lost on their debut runs and are sure to improve.

(2) ROCKINGTHETIMEAWAY and (5) NENA'S STAR could get into the money going the extra distance.

(8) ENGLISH PRIMROSE has ability and must be respected. Watch for any late money.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(11) GOLDEN ASPEN is the only filly in the race. She seems to have everything in her favour. She is receiving a 3kg sex allowance, jumps from a good draw and has threatening form.

(1) TIMBAVATI RIVER could give her male counterparts a run for their money, but must overcome a wide draw.

(2) COMING IN HOT is having his peak run and could get into the action.

(7) COSMIC RUSH can improve on debut.

(6) CORAPI could strike first time out. A definite quartet player.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) SWEET SENSATION returns after a bleeding incident. If well, she could take the honours.

(2) NAARAH races for her new yard for the first time and after a rest. If ready, she could blow them away.

(5) ALABAMA ANNA and (6) WAYA YIRE come off maiden wins and should have plenty more to offer.

(3) SPANISH SONG should not be far off.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(4) MASTER ARCHIE has won both starts impressively and looks destined for bigger purses. He has a bright chance of completing a hat-trick.

(1) CAPTAIN MORISCO is never far back and should run an honest race.

(5) RETALLICK races as a gelding now and drops to the minimum distance. Look for a good effort.

Others are looking for trifecta money.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) ELIUD usually gives his competitors a start. He is maturing and could double-up over this course and distance.

Stablemate (7) BALLET SHOES is also well in it.

(4) IMPERIAL MASTER won well after a rest and could go in again.

(5) PATON'S TEARS lost many lengths at the start last time. If jumping on terms, she could win.