The Master can reign Supreme for fifth time

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) ALLOWAY GROVE was disappointing last time, but does prefer this course and distance. A winning chance.

Stable companions from the Gavin Smith yard, (2) JUST SO EASY and (7) JUNGLE PROMISE both tend not to finish off their races. They should be in the shake-up again.

(5) PIECE OF MY HEART was very disappointing last time. But, if she shows her best side, she can win a race like this.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) ACTIC ADVANCE was beaten at very short odds last time. The colt could be a difficult horse to win with, but the blinkers have been removed. That could do the trick for trainer Alan Greeff.

(2) BORN A STAR has some fair form and should be right there at the finish again.

(4) BOLD CAPTAIN has some fair form and is not out of it.

(7) V V POWER has put in some moderate efforts and could pop up for a place.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) CANARY WALK is returning from a short break and has changed trainers, so could improve.

(2) LADONNA MIA does not always show her best form but does have a winning chance.

(3) LAURETTA MIA has some fair form and the blinkers are up. This could spark off a win.

(5) FLOWER SELLER has lost her form but could bounce back to score.

(4) OVERJOYED and Western Cape raider (6) SISTER FREDA should also be included in all permutations.

RACE 4 (2,700M)

(4) MASTER SUPREME has won his last four starts. He often looked beaten in the running but fought back very gamely. He could prove better than his merit rating.

(1) CHRISTOPHER ROBIN fought on well to win his last start at Gauteng. He could well make a winning local debut.

(2) BLACKBALL clearly needed his local debut. It will not surprise were he to win a race of this nature.

(3) ARANJUEZ and (5) MISS ORANGE are also quite capable of being right there at the finish.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

Although (4) SACRED IBIS has run well on the Polytrack, her very best runs have been on the turf. She is likely to go close to winning a race like this.

(5) SILVIA LOUISE fought on well to win her last start. Her trainer is in good form, so she should be included.

(6) LEGEND HAS IT has been finding betting support in her recent runs and has not been disgraced.

(11) ANYTHING FOR LOVE is stepping up in distance and could be the surprise package.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) TARANTINO has only one win to his name but did chase home Eastern Cape champion three-year-old Global Drummer a number of times last year. If reproducing that level of form, he looks the right one. He was an unlucky loser last time.

(6) RAZOR RED has been consistent and could still have a lot of improvement to come. He could be the danger.

(8) VISTA NOVA was a disappointment since winning his maiden. But he could improve on his local debut after a change of trainer.

(9) GLACIER GOLD has been consistent and must be respected on local debut and after a stable change.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) TARSUS was not disgraced behind (2) REGIMENTAL last time. Regimental, on the other hand, has been very good since joining trainer Greeff, winning five of his last six starts. It will not surprise if he wins again.

(5) KIMBERLEY STAR has not won for some time but could pop up and earn some more money.

(6) CROWN GUARDIAN, who is making his local debut, has ability. Must be considered.

(10) ALPHA PAPPA is in good form and should be concerned with the finish yet again.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) SH BOOM needed his local debut and could surprise.

(9) WIND SOCK fought on gamely to break his maiden tag last time. He may well follow up.

(7) KING JULIAN has some good recent form on the Polytrack in KZN. He could go one better on the turf.

(5) REACH FOR THE LINE has been unreliable but could earn some money.

(13) MIGHTY SMART did not show his best in his recent runs but could cause a surprise.