Master Of Malibu in good shape

Master Of Malibu turned in a faultless workout on the training track at Kranji yesterday morning by clocking 37.6sec for 600m.

If you're thinking of having a punt on Master Of Malibu in Race 3 on Sunday, you could be on the right track, especially with the late withdrawal of I'm A Conqueror.

The four-year-old caught the attention of trackwatchers at Kranji yesterday morning when he turned in a faultless workout on the training track.

Partnered by South African hoop Juan Paul Van Der Merwe, Master Of Malibu's engines were purring at the end of that 600m sprint which was done in 37.6sec.

Because his runs have been well spaced out - he opened his Kranji account in September 2017 and visited the winner's circle again in August last year - his two races in the 2019 season have been more than decent.

Both times, he picked up minor money for finishing fourth and then third in sprints on the Polytrack.

He ran fourth to Bartimaeus early last month when showing juicy odds of $69 for the win. Then, just three weeks ago, he garnered support when entered for a Class 4 sprint over the 1,100m.

They sent him off as the $32 second pick and, while he was never going to catch Star Knight who romped in unchallenged by four lengths, it is worth noting that he lost out on second place by just a head.

Then again, when you look at the race he won - that one in August last year - it's easy to see him doing well over Sunday's 1,200m.

A versatile sort, he led all the way when winning that day. But as we have seen, he's not put off when having to come from behind.

Prepared for the races by Ricardo Le Grange, Master Of Malibu is a young horse who has had plenty of time to settle in.

He's been entered in a tough race - there's Super Talent, Winning Hobby and Crouching Sun to contend with - but there's no reason why he cannot notch up his third win in, what would be, his 15th Kranji start.

Back to the training track and there was plenty when Elite Conquest went out to do his thing.

A runner in Race 5, also on Sunday, he looked in winning condition when put through his paces by Glen Boss.

With a stablemate for company, he ran out the distance in 35.5sec.

An expensive import - he went under the hammer for over $250,000 as a yearling - Elite Conquest is well schooled in the ways of the game.

Until he was flown out here, he won five races in Canada over sprint distances.

So it was, a lot was expected from him when he made his debut earlier this month.

However, it didn't just have to do with his Canadian adventure.

Elite Conquest had, after all, won two trials prior to that first race start. However, when installed second pick at $18, he finished fourth in that race won by Wolf Warrior.

Elite Conquest is better than that and his workout does suggest we will see a winning run coming from him sooner rather than later.