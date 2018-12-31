Maximus set to make it a Group 3 double

An ecstatic Troy See celebrating his Colonial Chief Stakes win on Dec 9. The combination is looking forward to follow up in the Group 3 New Year Cup tomorrow.

By capturing the Group 3 Colonial Chief Stakes last start on Dec 9, Maximus vindicated trainer Alwin Tan's faith in the US-bred's quality and ability.

In fact, the way Maximus accounted for a smart field to land his first feature race surprised even the trainer. It was the chestnut gelding's eighth success (five in 2018, two in 2017 and one in 2016) - all on the Polytrack.

For the record, Maximus has earned the Most Improved Horse title and the 2018 racing awards will be given on Jan 21.

Just one year ago, Maximus ran on New Year's Day in a Class 3 race, stepping up in grade off a two-in-a-row in Class 4 company. He ran sixth.

It was onwards and upwards for the chestnut from that point. He won five races at his next nine outings, including a Korean raid albeit unsuccessful, leaping from 73 points to 109 points.

And that figure could soar even further in tomorrow's $200,000 Group 3 New Year Cup over 1,200m - one year exactly from his first foray into Class 3 territory.

He was well favoured to show his mettle against higher-rated rivals Circuit Land and Distinctive Darci in the Colonial Chief Stakes, but he beat both with a touch of arrogance not many had seen coming, not even Tan.

"I was quite surprised to see him win the way he did in the Colonial Chief," said Tan, who has yet to win the New Year Cup.

"That day, he showed he has reached his peak, he has become a Class 1 horse. I always knew he was a good horse, but he has really matured in the last two to three months.

"After he won the Colonial Chief Stakes, the New Year Cup was always going to be the next race even if it has been shortened from 1,900m to 1,200m.

"But it's okay as he is a Polytrack specialist. My only concern is if the pace is too fast for him, but the good barrier draw (four) will help."

Tan said the three-week break this month has also done Maximus a world of good.

"Everything has worked out well for him. He had a good break," he said.

"He has maintained his condition and I hope he can win a second Group race on New Year's Day."

Maximus will again be ridden by regular partner, just-crowned Singapore champion apprentice jockey Troy See, who will ride as a senior jockey for the first time tomorrow.

Tan is actually saddling a potent three-pronged attack in the New Year Cup, even if the third runner, Special King (Nooresh Juglall), is only an emergency acceptor.

His second-stringer is Super Fortune. Tan said he would not be surprised if the Mossman five-year-old upstages his more fancied stablemate.

"Super Fortune has won all his five races on turf, but he showed at his last run that he can handle Polytrack quite well," said Tan in reference to his eye-catching third to Rafaello - also a New Year Cup rival - in a Kranji Stakes A race over 1,200m on Dec 9 as well.

"The Polytrack should not pose any problem to him. In fact, it's a good race for all three horses, including Special King, if he gets a run. They all have an equal chance."

Super Fortune will have only 51kg on his back and will be ridden by veteran jockey Azhar Ismail.