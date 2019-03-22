May the Fashion Force be with the faithfuls in Race 2

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) HOOVES OF TROY quickened up late to win on debut and could have further improvement forthcoming.

There was a lot to like about the way (2) VIKING MOON won on debut and looks likely to follow up in this line-up.

(3) WILD MOVE found only the decent Brandina a bit too good on debut and won nicely after that. She showed nice pace before last time out.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) FASHION FORCE only tired late on her local debut and could win this.

(4) PASHTOOSH is improving and can contest the finish.

(1) BEHOLDEN makes her local debut and could improve.

(3) CONVENTION is unreliable but is also not completely out of it returning from a break.

(6) THOKZINE disappointed last time out and could do a bit better this time.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) CAPTAIN CARLOS was reportedly not striding out last time out when running poorly. He is clearly capable of doing much better and can bounce back and win this race.

(1) KUNGHAYFATCHOY was slowly away when disappointing last start. That was hisfirst run since being gelded and he will come on from that run.

(4) TOMMY THE BUILDER deserves respect.

(10) ROCKS AND DAGGERS has a chance.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(8) GENEROUS GUY returns from a break but does have a winning chance.

(2) CHIEF BLACK HORSE may have just needed his local debut and can improve.

(3) ENGADINE ran nicely on Monday and must be watched.

(6) BRIGADOON ELY can improve on his debut.

(7) CASEY JAY was well beaten on debut but makes the trip from the Western Cape, so must be watched.

(9) RUBY TWO SHOES is doing well and can be considered.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) QUAKESHAKE is looking for a hat-trick after two nice wins.

(3) THREE TIMES A LADY could surprise back on the turf.

(4) ETERNAL LIGHT was a huge-margin maiden winner and deserves respect.

(5) ROMANTIC CRUSADE and (7) VIVA LEBLEU have disappointed since some nice wins, but don't ignore altgether.

(10) STREET GAZE won well over this course and distance last time out and has a chance.

(11) KAZURI can earn.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(1) MY MIRACLE has looked better the further she has gone and does have a winning chance again. This distance is short of her best and she will need adecent pace though.

(2) BUSHIRI and (3) JALEIKA, her stable companions, were well beaten last time out but that was a decent field and they are both likely to do a lot better this time.

(5) ROCK STARDOM could earn some minor money.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) BRANDINA is unbeaten in two on this course and was touched off in the Western Cape in her other starts. She does look a decent filly but this is her toughest test to date.

(3) CHASING GREEN ran well on debut and the Western Cape raider would not have have made the trip without winning ambitions, so deserves respect.

(5) GREAT ACHIEVEMENT and (9) MENDOCINO have ability and are not out of it.