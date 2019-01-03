Me Time set to sprint home

RACE 1 (800M)

(5) ME TIME was beaten by Coira last time out. This could be revenge time as Me Time is a speedy sort and will try to lead all the way.

(2) COIRA found no support last time when beating Me Time. Coira has trained on but may have to play second fiddle today.

(8) WINTER HAZE looks most impressive of the newcomers in the race and could give them a run for their money.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(11) JACKO BOY finished in front of (1) TEQUILA MAN recently. However, the latter appears to have come on since but, If Jacko Boy jumps on terms with the rest, then she should confirm.

(9) PADDY'S LEGACY is a good sort and will run a good race.

(10) VETRI VEL has been looking good and, if he has improved, then he should give a big show. This is his first race since being gelded.

(5) VARTANIUM will also be having his first run as a gelding and he he capable of a forward show.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(4) MYRRH finished just ahead of (6) BLANCO in November but the latter could have more to offer. It is a tough call and the result could go either way.

(12) DRY YOUR EYES, who tries a mile now, can run a big race and can be tossed in with the top two for a trifecta bet.

(5) RECONNAISSANCE showed marked improvement after a rest and should confirm with (3) TI GAR.

(14) LUMBER JACKAROO can improve on debut.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(2) PILGRIM'S PROGRESS is in form and looks ready to run a big race.

(1) EMERALD BAY always gives a run for money and should be thereabouts again.

(3) SEEKING GOLD is never far back and could feature again at the business end of things.

(9) BLUE SAGE loved the return to this distance and Ryan knows how to ride her.

(4) PURDEY ran below form last time.

(8) CRANBERRY CRUSH could make the frame and must go into those novelty bets.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(3) PRETTY BALLERINA is in form and could double up over this course and distance.

(1) TAMMANY HALL was a length behind (4) CHITENGO last time but is 6.5kg better off and should turn it around.

(5) REDBERRY WOOD is threatening for a second victory and must be considered.

(2) SAILOR GIRL'S last run must be ignored.

(6) SAND PRINCESS, (7) LONG POND and (8) WESTERN DANCE could get into the mix.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(1) READY TO STRIKE is ready for a second win and could score in this race which is not too strong.

(4) FESTIVE LINNGARI did well in his post-maiden and could get into the shake-up.

(3) TO THE REGIMENT is improving now and could take home a cheque.

(6) YER-MAAN comes off a rest and could take home money.

(5) CARDIFF CASTLE has a shout if in the right mood.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(2) HIGHLANDER has the form but runs better only when left alone and needs to time it right.

(7) KINGS CUP did well last time with Muzi in the saddle and should again be there with him back up.

(4) KURT'S APPROVAL hasn't been far off but may be found wanting over this trip.

(1) WAR LEGEND could take it despite top weight.

(8) SAMAR, (9) GENTLEMAN ONLY, (3) BANGKOK and (6) JAGESA JAGESA could make up quartets.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) ILHA DA VARLETTE had no chance last time but, if relaxed early, should handle this field.

(2) NICKY NOO won her first try over the minimum trip and could double up.

(3) ULLA is running well and could run a big race.

(4) MADEMOISELLE was not striding out last time and should do a lot better.

(5) FRANKLY could appreciate being back over 1,000m.