Meagher hopes Lim’s Lightning will strike again

Lim's Lightning winning the Group 1 Lion City Cup over 1,200m on April 24. Trainer Daniel Meagher reckons the extra distance will not pose a problem.

When Lim's Lightning captured the $300,000 Lion City Cup last month, an emotional trainer Daniel Meagher teared freely with his first Group 1 success.

It was the Lim's Stable's former top juvenile's back-to-back victory, after returning with only a win from eight starts in Australia.

For a horse whose return to Singapore was to "find some form" back, winning the Lion City Cup was the unexpected thrill one could get.

Now Meagher will probably be wailing like a newborn baby if Lim's Lightning returned triumphant in Singapore's marquee race tomorrow - the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile over 1,600m .

For the second time, the race will be without foreign participation and run behind closed doors because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meagher admitted a win would be an even bigger tearjerker.

"It's amazing. Just this morning we thought this horse was meant to come back just to find some form," said Meagher, whose first "black type" winner was Secret Win in the Group 3 El Dorado Classic over 2,200m.

"To be honest, I was sceptical as we didn't even know how to get him to go. He had to go to the sand roll and get a rider on him first.

"He was double-barrelling and kicking out. He was so difficult. Then slowly, he came our way. After two runs for two wins, I'm really happy with the way his prep has gone."

The son of former Singapore-based and Melbourne Cup-winning trainer, John Meagher, said Lim's Lightning "trialled beautiful last week", when seventh to fellow Kranji Mile contender Rocket Star on May 11.

"It was more of a conditioning trial. He didn't have to exert himself too much," he added. "We just left him where he was happy and he came through that very well. He really pleased me this week."

Meagher is aware that, despite the unbeaten record at this new lease of life, Lim's Lightning remains a stamina doubt to many, even though he ran third in the Group 1 Singapore Guineas over 1,600m two years ago. But the Australian handler has a hunch he can "go the extra mile".

"I don't know, to be honest, if he will get the mile," he said.

"He ran third in the Guineas. If I remember correctly, he had a beautiful run in the box-seat with Zac Purton aboard and it was in the same age group.

"This time, he's going into open company. It's a different style of racing.

"But, in saying this, he was very different when Matthew Dunn (Queensland) and Chris (older brother who trained him in Mornington) had him as he was only a 1,200m horse then.

"The way he's racing now, it looks like he'll get the trip. I'm confident he'll get up."

What about barrier 18?

Meagher said the proverbial carpark was not making him lose sleep any more.

"He was drawn wide at his last two starts and he won. It suits him as he has a big action and he doesn't like to be cluttered up and get boxed in," he added.

"I was concerned about his wide draw in the Lion City Cup, but Danny (Beasley), geez, he said don't worry about it, we'll be fine.

"At his first start, he was four deep around the corner and at his next he was three deep, and Danny told me he was happy to be there.

"This time, I'm tipping I won't even have to ask him. He knows what to do, we just need a bit of luck.

"Yes, it's a bit tough, but there is still only one corner. Besides, there will be good speed in the race.

"I was very emotional at the Lion City Cup win. But if he wins the Kranji Mile, too, I think the tears will flow like the Niagara Falls."