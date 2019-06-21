Meraki looks formidable in Race 13

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(4) SHANGO is likely to be smarter than his debut performance. He could be the one to beat.

(6) THROW A TANTRUM showed promise in a barrier trial and must be considered. Also watch the betting.

(8) WINTER TOUR and (11) IMPERIAL DUCHESS ran well enough on their debut to have a winning chance.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) ALIBI GUY quickened well to win first-up. Smarter, he can remain undefeated.

(1) BABY LETS MAMBO needs to more to win but might play a minor role.

(3) LIBERTY HALL won well last time out and could prefer the longer distance.

(4) TREE TUMBO lacked a strong finish last time out but did win over this distance before that.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(5) SCOTTISH ALLY has better form than (6) TIGER ROLL but is proving costly to follow. Her experience should stand her in good stead but she is vulnerable to well-bred newcomers (3) FYNBOS, (4) QUEENSBARNS and (1) BLUE GANGSTA (gets weight off) who all hail from yards known for doing well with their youngsters.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) FIRST SIGHTING has some fair recent form and does have a winning chance.

(2) DANCING PRINCESS returns from a break but could finish in the money.

(3) SHE'S A CRUSADE is battling for her first win but has been in good form.

(7) FIRE FAERIE did well in her barrier trial and deserves respect.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(4) HUBBLE stands out on exposed form and will have no problem reverting to this distance.

(8) SHADES OF BLU is a likely improver with blinkers fitted but a bigger threat is likely to come from well-related newcomers (6) LATE AT NIGHT, an expensive purchase, and (10) WILD COAST, who is out of champion racemare Beach Beauty.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(5) ARISTACHUS has shown promise in his two starts and has a winning chance against this lot.

(4) URBAN OASIS is in good form and looks fit from a short break.

(1) MOVIE MAGIC has been unreliable but could pop up.

(6) BINARY STAR has some fair form and could place.

(8) FOREST JUMP was not disgraced last time out and must be considered.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(10) VERATRUM was well beaten when attracting market support on debut but will be wiser to the task now, so expect an improved performance.

(5) MIDWINTER has the form and experience to be competitive but stable jockey Fourie opts for the former.

(4) JOSEPH JAGGER, (9) TREE OF WISDOM and (6) MR COBBS could all improve. too.

Watch the betting on newcomers (7) RADIANT LOVE and (3) HARDFALLINGRAIN.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(5) CABO DA CRUZ continues to improve and is now looking for his fourth win in a row. He is the one to beat.

(7) TALKTOTHESTARS can win.

(1) OLD MAN TYME has ability when on song and has a winning chance from a short break.

(2) PREMIER SHOW has run some fair races over this distance recently and could finish in the money.

(3) ALWAHSH disappointed last start but is capable of better.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(1) ROUND THE HORN made good improvement last start when sporting blinkers over the course and distance on her return from a break. She will be fitter for that run, so should have more to offer with the headgear retained.

There's little between (2) IT'S MY LIFE and (3) MARAVILLOSO on a recent meeting. Both have earning potential. Debutante (6) TEMPLETON is bred to be good, so must be respected.

RACE 10 (2,400M)

(1) SABINA'S DYNASTY could prefer this longer distance and has a winning chance.

(9) BLOSSOM is in good form and could be ready to win again.

(2) INSIGNIS could be at the top of her game and is likely to contest the finish again.

(4) DYNASTY'S BLOSSOM has not won for some time now but ran well last time out.

RACE 11 (1,800M)

(2) KURSK has improved with each outing and sets the standard. He should play a prominent role in the outcome.

(5) MIRACULOUSLY OURS and (1) WINTER SHADOW have gone the right way in recent starts, so should be competitive.

(3) DEPOSITION and (6) HEAD BOY are most likely to complete the minors.

RACE 12 (2,400M)

(1) DAWN ASSAULT has run in some tough races this year but could go close to winning a race like this.

(2) ROY HAD ENOUGH usually gives of his best and does have a winning chance.

(3) SILVER ROSE is consistent and could place.

(9) CHARLES could be looking for this longer distance.

RACE 13 (1,400M)

(1) MERAKI is formidable over this trip and boasts an impressive record since fitted with blinkers.

(6) CYBER LAW has beaten that rival and is weighted to confirm the form.

(4) DEEPSTON is another with a lively chance, having dropped to an attractive mark.

Respect (3) HOOVES OF THUNDER, who tries the trip.

RACE 14 (1,400M)

(2) VIA SALARIA is looking for a hat-trick after two good recent wins and deserves the utmost respect.

(3) MASHARI is consistent and should run well with AntonMarcus in the irons.

(6) DONNAN has been in very good form on the Polytrack and can be considered.

(8) HIDDEN INFLUENCE is in good form and has a chance.

Respect (9) MISSOURI.

RACE 15 (1,200M)

(1) WINDOW TO AFRICA has solid form up the straight and will enjoy reverting to this trip after a break.

(4) HURRICANE SILVA beat several of these rivals over the course and distance recently and is handicapped nicely with rider's claim.

(6) SPIRIT FESTIVAL, (7) ELUSIVE TOUCH and (9) IKEBANA also have claims.

RACE 16 (1,200M)

(2) SOMEONE EXCITING ran a much improved race last time out and will have Anton Marcus aboard her.

(4) LOVE THEME disappointed last time out but could have needed that run.

(5) STEFFI'S GRAFT has run well over this distance.

(9) DREAMS ARE MADE is holding her from and could contest the finish.

RACE 17 (1,600M)

(2) BELLA SUMMER and (5) TIMELESS TIARA have the means to win a race of this nature but both have wide barrier positions.

(4) LIP SERVICE, second to the former in a maiden, ran well on handicap debut last start and could turn the tables.

(6) VALDERRAMA is preferred to stable companions (3) DANCING SALLY and (7) ELUSIVE FORTUNE.