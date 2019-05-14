Mercedes’ domination bad for Formula One: Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton cut short his celebrations after winning the Spanish Grand Prix to warn that Mercedes' dominance could be a menace to Formula One's box-office appeal.

The five-time world champion cruised to his 76th career victory ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas.

It was the Mercedes pairing's fifth consecutive one-two finish and left rivals Ferrari floundering in pursuit.

Their dominance has some people asking, even with 16 races to go, whether the Formula One world champions could do the unthinkable and become the first team to win every race.

Hamilton hopes not, saying: "The biggest threat is always the person that's closest to you. And that person is Valtteri, but it still feels too early...

"It's not as much fun, for sure, as when you are competing against another team.

"That's what F1 is about.

"That's the exciting part, when you arrive and you're competing against one or two other teams who are also bringing their A game...

"But when that's not there, it's definitely not as exciting from a competition point of view. Racing within a team, it's not really how F1 should be in my opinion, but it is how it is right now."