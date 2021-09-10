Merwe disqualified for one year, Yusoff gets one day

South African jockey Juan Paul van der Merwe has been disqualified for one year over his handling of Fast And Fearless, the runner-up in Race 7 last Saturday.

After taking evidence from him and James Peters, the trainer of Fast And Fearless, the jockey was found guilty of careless riding.

He was charged with failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures throughout the race to ensure that his horse was given full opportunity of winning or of obtaining the best possible placing.

From the 400m mark until the 150m mark, he failed to ride his mount with sufficient vigour and determination when at all times it was reasonable and permissible for him to do so.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account the serious nature of the charge, his record and his personal circumstances.

Merwe was disqualified for one year with immediate effect. His ban is until Sept 7 next year.

His nine rides for tomorrow will be replaced unless he is granted a stay of sentence pending appeal.

The stewards also suspended apprentice jockey Yusof f Fadzli for one Singapore race day for careless riding on Storm to Win in Saturday's Race 9. He will sit out tomorrow's meeting.