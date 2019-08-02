Merwe gets three S'pore race days

Jockey Juan Paul van der Merwe has been suspended for three Singapore race days over his handling of Speed Racer in last Friday's Race 2.

The South African rider pleaded guilty to careless riding in that near the 1,000m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards.

This crowded Mr Fat Kiddy (apprentice J See) in onto Adipson (apprentice WH Kok), who was crowded in onto Cher (D Moor). This resulted in that runner being checked severely.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his record, guilty plea, the degree of interference and carelessness.

As van der Merwe has been engaged to ride at Kranji tonight and on Sunday, his suspension will take effect from Aug 5 and end on Aug 16.

He was advised of his right of appeal.