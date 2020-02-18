Merwe suspended, four fined

Jockey Juan Paul Van Der Merwe has been suspended for three Singapore race days over his handling of Vesontio in Race 7 at Kranji last Friday night.

The South African pleaded guilty to careless riding in that he permitted his mount to shift outwards, while riding it along near the 500m mark, when not fully clear of Official.

This caused Official to be checked and tightened on to the hindquarters of Sportscaster.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his record, guilty plea, the degree of interference and carelessness.

Merwe's three-day suspension was to have been from Feb 15 to Feb 29.

But, after his application to amend his suspension dates, the stewards acceded to his request.

As such, his suspension is from Feb 22 to March 6.

He was advised of his right of appeal.

Two riders were fined $500 each for dropping their whips at Saturday's meeting.

Apprentice jockey K Hakim, the rider of Race 8 winner Man Of Mystery, dropped his whip near the 50m mark.

Jockey Marc Lerner dropped his whip near the 150m mark when riding War Affair in the Group 2 Chairman's Trophy in Race 9.

Chairman's Trophy-winning jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin was also fined $500 for making a celebratory gesture before the winning post.

Trainer Desmond Koh was fined $2,000 regarding his attendance at the stables and trackwork that he needs to comply with under the racing rules.

After considering all the evidence, he was found in breach of the provisions of a rule in that, for an extended period during December last year, he was overseas and had failed to seek approval in writing to be absent from his stables.

Evidence was also taken from assistant trainers SH Lee and YF Leong.

Koh also tendered letters of support from all his owners, stables and registered riders that are regularly engaged by him to ride trackwork.