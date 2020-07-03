Mig Pierro set for triumphant return

Mig Pierro (in red jersey) finishing second to Strong N Powerful in his trial last week.

Mig Pierro, a lightly raced gelding who has not finished out of the first four in four starts at Kranji, showed plenty of oomph in his 600m hit-out yesterday.

Ridden by jockey Marc Lerner, the Jerome Tan-trained five-year-old looked all fired up for his return to racingwhen he covered 600m in 38.7sec.

The brown Australian-bred has also been impressive in his last two trials, finishing second on both occasions.

Last week, he travelled slightly worse than midfield but closed in beautifully from the top of the straight. He hit the front momentarily before being beaten by four-time winner Strong N Powerful.

On his form, Mig Pierro looks set for a top showing in the Class 4 (3) event over the Polytrack 1,200m tomorrow week, which is the first day of Singapore racing resumption after a three-month lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

From just four starts, the horse has notched a win, a second, a third and a fourth.

His win came at his second start. Last time out on Feb 14, he came from way back to finish third to My Big Boss.

YESTERDAY'S GALLOPS

CLASS 4 (3) - 1,200M: Mig Pierro (M Lerner) 38.7. Elite Remarkable (R Maia) 37.5.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,000M: Lai Mak Mak (Maia) 40.2.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M: High Limit canter/pacework.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M: Silver Joy 37.7. My Money 40.8.

CLASS 5 (3) - 1,200M: Prince Pegasus (V Duric) 37.5.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,000M: Bethlehem 37.5. Nineteen Star barrier practice/37.6.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN (1) - 1,100M: Gold Rush canter/37.3.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN (2) - 1,100M: Raging Brave canter/ pace work.