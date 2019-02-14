Mighty High looks ready to break through

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Watch the betting.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) TINTAGEL was run out of it late last time and, with the same work rider up and dropping in trip may not be caught.

(2) PHOENIX SUN steps up in trip, but can be supported.

(11) WESTERN OASIS has been gelded since a flat second run, but a repeat of debut would put him right there.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(3) MIGHTY HIGH has gone close in both recent runs, and is weighted to win here.

(9) ANNEKA is another filly who could surprise with 52kg coming back to sprints.

(1) PALACE CHAPEL has done little wrong, and ran in strong company last time.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(1) ADOLFO showed recently that this trip will be right up his alley.

(2) FLAPJACK also tries the distance, and appears a staying type.

(5) SMART DEAL, (4) BORN RICH and (3) FRENCH LEAVE look best of the rest.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(3) HEAVENLY RISK has shown up fairly well against stronger opposition and could pop up off this reduced mark.

(5) SUGOI does well for Strydom, and can go in again.

(2) BRIGTNUMBERTEN has a shout on his latest.

(1) BOATSWAIN, (9) HEYWOT and (12) SUPANOVA have upset potential.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(6) ARLINGTONS REVENGE was outclassed in the Guineas, but back in friendlier company has a decent shout.

(8) DIVINE CONNECTION does well here, and can pop up.

(7) MARCH TO GLORY is another who could have more to offer.

(3) MAWSOOF, (4) CHANGING SEASONS and (5) NORLAND are others to consider.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) PROTEA PARADISE was gelded after a flat latest, and seems far better than rated on his penultimate. If 1,600m is not too sharp will take a lot of beating.

(7) LUMBAR JACKAROO was a fluent maiden winner, and has plenty of scope.

(2) CAPTAIN OF TORTUGA is sure to put in a game effort.

(3) MAZARI could upset.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(8) REFUGE has been thereabouts lately, and having Strydom up could make the difference.

(12) STREET FLYER has two close-up seconds recently.

(2) THE TIN MAN is another who is always in the shake up.

(3) BAAHIR and (11) WOTTAHOTTIE have all done enough to be considered.