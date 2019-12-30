Mike Smith hits record Grade 1 wins

Omaha Beach won the US$300,000 Malibu Stakes by 23/4 lengths on opening day at Santa Anita yesterday (Singapore time).

The victory gave Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith a record 217th Grade 1 victory, surpassing the mark set by retired Hall of Famer Jerry Bailey to become thoroughbred racing's all-time Grade 1 stakes-winning jockey.

"Jerry is someone that comes from my hometown," said Smith.

"I was born in New Mexico, but raised in Texas, in El Paso, where he's from. His father was my dentist, so he's always meant a lot to me, so to surpass him means a whole lot."

Smith, who captured his second Kentucky Derby last year, won four stakes on yesterday's card.

Omaha Beach was forced to miss this year's Kentucky Derby because of entrapped epiglottis.

The colt is set to be retired after next month's US$3 million Pegasus World Cup in Florida.

Omaha Beach ran 1,400m trip in 1min 22.33sec in front of 35,085 fans.

Santa Anita had pushed the opening day of its winter-spring meet back two days because of concern about rain in the forecast.

There have been 37 horse deaths at the track since last December.

"This is really special for us, opening day at Santa Anita," said Omaha Beach's trainer, Richard Mandella.

"After all the trouble we have been through this year, this place is The Great Race Place and we all need to remember that."

Omaha Beach was sent off as the 2-5 favourite in the field of five three-year-olds.

The horse has won five of his last six starts, including three Grade 1 wins.

The victory, worth US$180,000, increased his career earnings to US$1,651,800, with five wins in 10 career starts.

"He was supposed to run like this," said Mandella.

"I can't think of one better. The few times he ever got beat were my fault."

Omaha Beach was coming off a second-place finish as the even-money favourite in the Breeders' Cup Mile at Santa Anita last month.