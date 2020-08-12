Mile will suit Bhakka

Jockey Richard Fourie, rider of Bhakka in today's Race 5.

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) PURPLE POWAHOUSE should have won by now. The switch to the poly could do the trick.

(9) SILVANO'S TIMER has good pedigree and could upset.

(6) OLYMPIC LEGEND will enjoy being down in class.

(7) MONSOON has improved after a trial.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) WINGS OF FIRE has run well over shorter trips. She has a great draw.

(5) EMERALD FLOE should also relish the distance. The pair could fight it out.

(4) ANMER HALL tries the Polytrack and may enjoy it.

(6) BORN TO ROCK could make the board.

RACE 3 (1.600M)

(3) GAVEL STRIKE has been doing well from wide draws and now gets a good gate.

(2) WINTER GUARD is another improver with claims.

(1) THE GAUL should show improvement. He is well bred.

(10) MONTANA SKY has given signs he could pose a threat.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(9) LEGITIMATE could be better over this longer trip and may be the one to beat.

(3) FREE TO WIN hasn't lived up to his name but has a plum draw and a top rider.

(6) SEA MASTER has shown some potential. Blinkers and the poly will help.

(1) HATTON HALL has a shout from draw one.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(11) BHAKKA needs to get things run to suit. Still he will run a big race and could win this.

(5) WALTON HALL is an interesting four-year-old and rates a big chance.

(7) KING JULIAN won easily from a wide draw and could repeat.

(3) TARZAN won better than the margin suggested and has drawn well.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(2) ELECTRIC SURGE looks best on paper. But this is a bit shorter than she is used to.

(1) TWICE AS SMART would be deserving after having jumped from bad draws in her last two.

(3) COTTAGE GARDEN is speedy and probably the one to catch.

(10) LADY LEGEND is weighted to give her rivals a hard time.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) TRACES needs to make full use of his draw. He could finally visit the No. 1 box again.

(12) GURU'S PRIDE will relish being back on poly. However, his wide draw is a concern.

(7) GOOD RHYTHM gave away plenty weight to a youngster last time.

(4) COLDHARDCASH won in good style and could be on the up again. One for the quartet.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) COLOUR OF LIGHT is in good form. Her last run at Scottsville can only boost her chances.

(3) SHE'S A CRUSADE and (12) FIRST SIGHTING may prefer shorter but are capable of getting away.

(5) SARABI and (4) MAKHET must be respected.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(1) HAMPTON COURT is finally finding his best form and has the best of the draw.

(6) FATHER'S FROST will be at a peak after a break.

(5) CANDLE COVE has dropped quite a bit in ratings.

(2) GREAT DICTATOR has ability and could upset.