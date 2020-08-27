Mile will suit Bold Ellie

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) GODSWOOD should be better than stablemate (6) GANG LEADER, who wasn't far back in both starts to date. If that is the case, then he should take a power of beating. Watch where the money goes.

(1) JACALAC looks the form runner and the one to beat.

(8) OWNYOURFATE found support on debut and the form has been franked. Must be respected.

(2) SUCCESSFUL SECRET could place.

RACE 2 (1000M)

Difficult to assess. This is not a strong field and a first-timer could be the way to go if supported in the betting.

(7) BOLD ALLURE is an interesting runner having a debut run.

(1) THE VILLA GRAND was involved in a bumping match last time and should get into the money.

(11) IN HASTE is looking to improve and must be respected.

(10) DALGETY BAY ran below expectations on debut. He will be on the rise.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(10) LOTUS found no support when a good second to stablemate Nazareth on debut recently and should make a bold bid for top honours.

(1) ONLY THE BRAVE found support at long odds last time but never kicked. She can do a lot better.

(6) SUNSET STRIPES and (14) MY SUGAR BABY are both first-timers with potential. They should run well.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(1) THE EIGHTH LORD has been knocking on the door and is overdue a victory. This could be it.

(12) ULTIMATE WARRIOR needed his last and should give a good account of himself.

(2) MARRAKECH should enjoy the little extra and should be in contention.

(5) MAN OF PROPERTY is looking to improve.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(9) BOLD ELLIE is holding form and should give another good performance over the trip.

(4) STREET FLYER usually starts badly and will have to come around the entire field.

(3) CRIME SCENE found obstacles in her last run and should get back on track.

(8) THE MAKWAKKERS is ripe and ready to give cheek.

(1) WHIPPING BOY could get into the money and is one for the quartet players.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(14) IDEAL CUT has been consistently close up and a second victory is on the cards.

(1) BARAK and (10) SACRED DAWN are both recent winners. Sacred Dawn loves the marathon trip.

(15) BLUE MOON CITY could get into the mix.

(9) PALACE GREEN must be considered on the same form line.

(7) ILLUMINATE shouldn't be far behind from a good draw.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(6) SPANISH BOY has found form and should enjoy this track. He could flash up late over the minimum distance.

(1) RING OF FIRE could grab a winning lead but gives the former 5.5kg. However, he needs to behave.

(4) PRECIOUS STONE will be having his peak run and must be respected.

(7) PEARL OF SIBERIA has plenty of speed and could take home a cheque.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) FLORENCE needed her last outing and could make huge improvement. However, she too has yet to win here.

(5) MIND READER could finish off strongly in what looks like a competitive race.

(2) TOP DRAWER is having a race debut and (9) PHILLYDELPHIA, who hasn't won at this track, will be on top of the bookmakers' boards and either could pull it off.

(6) PATH TO THE STARS came well with blinkers on and could go on.

(4) PERSICA is another for the short list.