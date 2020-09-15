Mill Queen, Cosmic Ray hard to beat

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(11) COSMIC RAY needed her last outing. She is looking for further and is tackling just a moderate field. The one to beat.

(12) ABIA also needed her run on the Poly last time. She could get into the picture.

(1) LOCAL KNOWLEDGE is back over a shorter trip, but a wide draw could prove costly.

(4) FROZEN PALACE, with blinkers on, could place.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(10) SEA WAYS was slowly away in both starts but performed well. If not too slow off the mark, he could grab them late.

(1) MAGIC BLAZE is back after a rest. He has ability and could feature on debut as a gelding.

Watch newcomer (5) DR DOOLITTLE.

(11) STRONG CASHA will enjoy the extra distance, but has a wide draw to overcome.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) SENESCENCE and (3) FIRE FLOWER have consistent form. They could fight this out. But, on the draws, the nod goes to the Fire Flower.

(10) ONLY THE BRAVE and (2) WONDERFUL ROCK disappointed last time, while (4) ROSE DANCER ran below form in her last two starts. But the trio are capable of doing better with racing.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(2) MISS KHALIFA has recovered from a nasal discharge last time. She could resume winning ways.

(3) GOLDEN SPIRAL has drawn wide, but will avoid trouble and could grab them late.

(6) NYMERIA must have a chance in this field.

(8) LA VALETTE, who should be at peak fitness, is back over the shorter trip.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) BOLD RANSOM and (2) BATTLEOFTRAFALGAR are the class runners but are giving around 14kg to facile maiden winner (9) VISIWAY, who was on debut at this track.

(4) URBAN ROCK needed his last run and will come on.

RACE 6 (1,450M)

(1) MILL QUEEN is at her peak. The track and distance should be to her liking. The one to beat.

(2) MAGIC SCHOOL and (3) WISTERIA WALK have ability, but could be just a run short.

(5) INVISIBLE comes off a long break, but is looking good.

RACE 7 (1450M)

(6) PUTONTHEREDLIGHT won on debut as a gelding. He could double-up at this track and trip.

(1) APPROACH CONTROL has a good record on this track and should put up a good show.

(4) ASTRIX also enjoys this course and distance.

(9) NAFOORAH won without raising a sweat when backed on debut, but this looks stronger.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(10) ULULATE comes off a maiden win, but will be ideally suited to this track and trip.

Stable companion (11) LAST CHEER will be catching late.

(1) SOUL OF WIT is running close-up. Should be there.

(2) PEACEONTHEROCKS wasn't disgraced in her post-maiden run. She's a chance.

(5) LAETITIA'S ANGEL could improve over the extra distance.